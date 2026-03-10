Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) may finally have an opportunity to escape his abusive boyfriend Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) in Coronation Street.

After months of physical and verbal abuse, controlling Todd's finances and publicly humiliating him – and even allowing his best friend Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) to die – Theo has walked out on him.

Despite reaching breaking point last year, Todd crumbled in yesterday's instalment, urging Theo to "put [him] out of [his] misery" and use the knife that he was holding to his chest.

It came after a particularly eventful meal at the Viaduct Bistro, where Todd forced his penniless partner to cough up for their meals, as well as the food eaten by friends Gary Windass (Mikey North) and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon). When Todd was unable to pay, Theo stepped in, before heading home to berate him.

An explosive argument ensued, and Theo began to throw coffee, milk, mugs and spoons across the room.

Theo Silverton (James Cartwight) had spent the night in his van. ITV

In today's episode, Gary clocked him sleeping in his van. He'd walked out the night before and forced Todd to clean up the damage left behind, which in turn, caused him to also miss work at the undertakers.

Theo slyly claimed that they'd had a bust-up over money, and Gary took it upon himself to try to make things right.

He made his way over to the corner shop flat, and was shocked to witness Todd throwing a blender across the room in a fit of rage. After managing to calm him down, the two then had a heart-to-heart, with Todd admitting that he wanted to try to patch things up.

When things are good with Theo, they're brilliant. But when they're bad, they're dreadful. Todd has effectively become so entwined in the abuse that he still believes his partner has the ability to be a good man.

Gary passed on the information to Theo, who decided to lay his cards on the table. He told Todd that their relationship was irreparable, and perhaps it was time to accept that it was over.

After sliding off his engagement ring, Theo waltzed out the door and left Todd heartbroken.

But could this be the perfect opportunity for him to speak up about the abuse?

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

