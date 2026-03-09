Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) has faced another horrific ordeal at the hands of boyfriend Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) in Coronation Street.

Ad

If physically and verbally abusing Todd, stripping away his finances and mocking his appearance weren't enough, Theo has now held a knife to his chest in a shocking concluding scene of the ITV soap's latest instalment.

The episode kicked off with Todd and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) handing gifts to the villain on his birthday. Theo immediately clocked that the t-shirt she'd bought him was too small, but brushed it off when she revealed her gratitude towards the couple for taking her in following father figure Billy Mayhew's (Daniel Brocklebank) death.

As viewers know, Theo allowed Billy to die during a multi-vehicle collision during the Emmerdale crossover, and has since been left guilt-ridden by his actions.

However, when he opened his present from Todd – a food blender – he was unable to mask his fury and reminded him that he would be paying for their birthday meal that evening. Todd knew that the only cash he had to hand was from Billy's cufflinks that he was forced to pawn last week.

Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) forced Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) to pay for their bill. ITV

At the Bistro, Theo decided to invite Gary Windass (Mikey North) and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) to dine with them, secretly furious that Todd was running late from work. When he turned up, he'd ordered the most expensive alcohol to the table and had offered to pay for their friends' meals too.

Gary and Maria were warmed by the gesture, and as Todd went up to settle the bill, he asked owner Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) for a favour. He said that there'd been an issue with his card, and with only £80 to his name, hoped that he could pay in a day or two.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

Nick wasn't exactly forthcoming in allowing the IOU, and Theo clocked the uneasy conversation. He marched over and asked if there was a problem, before eventually paying for the food and drinks himself.

Back at home, the atmosphere turned frosty as he claimed Todd had purposely set out to jeopardise his celebrations. Theo branded his partner a "pathetic, useless, waste of space", and it became clear that an argument was about to escalate.

Todd urged Theo to "put [him] out of [his] misery". ITV

Todd asked him not to drink any more wine as it would only intensify his bad mood, and he agreed that he wasn't very happy. He said he wasn't impressed with the gift he'd been given and the fact he had to pay for his own meal.

After a suggestion that they should calm down and have a coffee, Theo began to sling coffee, milk, mugs and spoons across the room. Todd launched onto his back to stop him, and Theo grabbed a knife from the draining board.

With the utensil held closely to his chest, Todd begged Theo to put him out of his misery and go through with the act.

Will Todd ever be able to escape Theo?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.