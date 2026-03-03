Todd Grimshaw's (Gareth Pierce) ordeal continues in Coronation Street next week, as Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) mocks his monetary woes in front of their neighbours.

Meanwhile, Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances-Brown) is called out for dog fouling, and she worries that her abusive ex may be able to track her down as a result. There's worries for Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) amid his battle with groomer Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon), and Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn) fears that her secret is about to be exposed.

She is horrified to see that grandson Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) is growing closer to Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney), and that son Ben (Aaron McCusker) has struck up a friendship with Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson).

Here's everything happening in Coronation Street between Monday 9 and Friday 13 March.

6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Theo Silverton forces penniless Todd Grimshaw to pay for his birthday meal

Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) forces Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) to pay for their bill. ITV

It's Theo's birthday, and he invites Gary and Maria to join him for lunch, pointedly noting Todd’s absence as work keeps him away. When Todd finally arrives – flustered and late – Theo is furious.

He purposely slides the bill across the table and insists they foot the cost for Gary and Maria too. A mortified Todd confesses to Nick he’s only got £80 to his name.

Back home, the celebration turns sour. Theo accuses Todd of single-handedly wrecking his birthday and demands a bottle of wine to salvage it. When Todd tentatively suggests coffee instead, Theo explodes.

The following day, Todd sweeps up the shards of smashed crockery from the floor and tells George he won’t make it into work. Meanwhile, Gary spots Theo emerging from his van, and coolly painting a picture of how he and Todd were experiencing a lovers' tiff.

Alone, Todd attempts to make a piece offering by making some soup, but hurls the blender across the room. Gary arrives to collect clothes for Theo and takes in the chaos. Left on edge, Todd fears Theo could return at any moment.

In the Rovers, George, Christina, Sarah and James try to buoy Todd’s spirits, but the sight of Theo sends him spiralling. He flees, Theo in pursuit, insisting they need to talk. Later, as James steers a worse-for-wear Todd home, Theo lurks in the shadows, watching from afar.

Theo continues to track Todd. ITV

Theo then overhears Summer telling George that James stayed the night on the sofa. He's furious and heads out towards Speed Daal, clocking Adam deep in conversation with a client. When Gary reveals she’s Annie - the woman accusing George of fraud - an intrigued Theo makes his way over.

The matter for the Shuttleworths is escalating, and as George suffers some abuse from Maggie, Todd and Christina leap to his defence and are subsequently barred. At home, Theo tracks Todd's location on a map.

What has he seen?

2. Jodie Ramsey launches a new feud with Adam Barlow

Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) ropes David Platt (Jack P. Shepherd) into her war with Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson). ITV

Adam spots Jodie out walking David the dog and launches into a rant about cleaning up after him. Jodie plasters on a smile, secretly furious at the confrontation.

Moments later, the pooch cocks his leg against Adam’s pristine new car. In the café, Tracy is scandalised to find the dog behind the counter and threatens environmental health.

Adam later confronts Jodie, armed with a bag of offending 'evidence'. She denies all knowledge, and he heads home to relay the saga to Daniel and Alya. She's seemingly bothered by another issue...

Daniel advises Adam that the only way to nail the culprit is to catch them in the act. Undeterred, Jodie and David attach yet another bag of poo to Adam’s car and scarper, giggling. Their laughter is short-lived when Lily warns them to check the Weatherfield Community page.

Panic sets in for Jodie - if her ex sees the video, he could track her down - and David vows to speak to Adam.

3. Maggie Driscoll is left concerned over Ollie's new romance

Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) is growing closer to Ollie Driscoll (Raphael Akuwudike).

A glam Amy announces she and Ollie are heading out on their first proper date, and Lauren is seething. She serves the two some drinks, stumbling and 'accidentally' drenching Amy.

Amy returns glowing from her night with Ollie, and he's already planning to whisk her off to Speed Daal for dinner. Steve and Ben are thrilled, but Maggie has other ideas, pulling Lauren aside and urging her to dress to the nines and remind Ollie what he’s missing.

Ollie can’t resist admiring her as she approaches them.

Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) is enlisted to ruin their date. ITV

Later, he rounds on Maggie for meddling, accusing her of using Lauren to ruin his date. Lauren then bares her heart, admitting she still has feelings and wishes they were together.

Radio Times revealed last month that Maggie has been hiding a huge secret. In the 80s, she had an affair with Jim McDonald and conceived son Ben - meaning that Amy and Ollie are half-cousins!

It's clear that she's fearful of something serious happening between them both.

4. Megan Walsh's flirty phone call raises Leanne Battersby's eyebrow

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is becoming increasingly suspicious of Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon). ITV

Sam’s day takes a worrying turn when he’s sick at the bus stop. Leanne rushes him home, voicing fears to Nick that exam stress isn’t the full story.

Later, she confides in Megan, convinced something deeper is troubling him, but the groomer brushes it off. Thinking she’s alone, Megan flirts with Will on the phone - only to be caught out when Leanne reappears.

When Sam later pops by at the salon flat for his books, and Megan can’t resist making another threat. Meanwhile, Leanne shares her unease with Daniel and apologises for interrupting his and Megan’s flirty call.

Leanne shares her concerns for Sam with Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor). ITV

Leanne, Nick and Toyah agree Sam is pushing himself too hard with schoolwork. But when Megan abruptly cancels a date with Daniel, Leanne’s suspicions are piqued.

Elsewhere, Hope suspects Sam is being bullied and urges him to stand up to his tormentor. Megan warns Sam that if he dares voice his “ridiculous” theory about her and Will, no one will believe him.

Boosted by Hope’s words, Sam finally stands tall, declaring he’s no longer afraid. Is this the end of Megan?

5. Jim McDonald's funeral rocks the boat for Maggie and Ben Driscoll

Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn) tells Ben (Aaron McCusker) to focus on his health. ITV

Steve confesses to Tim that he’s steering clear of Cassie, unsure he wants to walk down the aisle again. Seeking support, he invites Ben to Jim’s funeral, admitting he’ll need a steadying presence.

Tim is jealous, pointing out he at least knew Jim. Maggie is equally unimpressed when Ben explains he’s going to back Steve up.

Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) is warmed by stories about his dad. ITV

With Liz and Andy refusing to attend, having long since washed their hands of Jim, Steve heads off nervously. After the service, mourners gather in the Rovers, where Jim's old army mates Declan and Davey regale Steve with stories from his dad's army days.

A tight-lipped Maggie reminds Ben of his hospital appointment the next morning and pointedly suggests they call it a night. However, he continues to hit the bottle and the next day missing his echocardiogram.

Eva gently tells Maggie that while Jim’s funeral may have stirred painful memories of Ben’s dad, she mustn’t vent her grief on the customers.

6. Alya Nazir is hiding a secret from Adam Barlow

Why is Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) meeting up with Rich (Jamie Cho)? ITV

Elsewhere, Adam suggests to Alya that they celebrate their hard graft with a holiday. She’s thrilled - until a text lands that clearly rattles her.

Soon after, Alya meets her former boss, Rich, from Fabians.

Is she hiding a new business partnership from Adam, and what will this mean for their relationship?

