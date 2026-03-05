Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) has been forced to betray the memory of his beloved, late best friend Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) in Coronation Street.

As viewers will recall, Billy lost his life during the Emmerdale crossover episode, Corriedale, following a multi-vehicle pile-up.

Although he had the opportunity to escape from a burning vehicle, Todd's abusive boyfriend Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) clipped his seatbelt back into the buckle and prevented him from fleeing.

In the aftermath, Theo binned his photo from the sideboard, consumed with guilt over his actions.

The loss has broken Todd, who had only just confided in Billy about the domestic abuse he was facing in the hours prior to his passing. That was his chance to escape the torment – which has only worsened in his absence.

In today's episode, Todd acknowledged the fact that it would soon be Theo's birthday, and he would struggle to buy him a gift. Theo has total control of his finances, cut up his bank cards, and even joked at one point about setting him up with a junior savings account.

On one occasion, he even left him for an entire weekend with just £10.

After some persuasion, Theo handed Todd £200, saying that it would have to cover both a present and his birthday meal. He then noticed that Billy's cufflinks were on the bookshelf in the living room, and questioned whether Todd was starting some sort of shrine.

Todd quickly moved them and left the house, but was shaken to see that his phone supplier had cut him off as his account was in arrears. With no other way to fund his bills, he was forced to use the cash Theo had given to him.

When he returned home, Theo questioned why he had ignored his phone calls, and Todd explained that he'd left his device in the car while out shopping. This wasn't the case, and it soon became apparent that he was now going to have to do the unthinkable to be able to afford something for Theo.

As Billy's adoptive daughter Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) showed off the t-shirt she'd bought for him, Todd hid a receipt from the pawnbrokers that clearly showed he'd sold Billy's cufflinks.

Will Theo and Summer discover the truth?

