We finally know who attacked creepy Mal Roper (Tim Treloar) in Coronation Street - and it's not Bernie Winter-Alahan (Jane Hazlegrove).

The two met one another at the Chariot Square Hotel, both drowning their sorrows at the bar before retiring to his bedroom. Bernie ordered drugs, and he tried to make a move on her.

She immediately pulled away, asserting that she was committed to husband Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin), and left the room. After continuing the party into the night, she was found passed out in a nightclub toilet.

Mal then showed up at Roy's Rolls, having been employed as an electrician to fix some dodgy wiring in the flat above. Bernie was horrified to discover he'd be working alongside her, and made it clear that he should keep his distance.

After he bared his soul to her, saying he hadn't forgotten their 'kiss', she warned him to leave or she'd kill him. In true soapy style, he was attacked just hours later.

Bernie was arrested, but she protested her innocence.

Bernie Winter-Alahan (Jane Hazlegrove) was arrested. ITV

In today's episode, she woke up in a cell and urged son Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) to secure her release. He said that although he wasn't working on the case, he was trying his best to shut down potential leads in her direction.

DC Browning wanted to know how she knew Mal, and she accidentally revealed that they'd met one another in the weeks prior to him starting at the cafe. The evidence seemed stacked against her.

Kit returned home and confirmed to girlfriend Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) that he was the attacker. He'd pushed Mal, who then suffered a heart attack.

Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) revealed he was responsible. ITV

Sarah urged him to fess up to free Bernie, but he said that he wasn't prepared to put his job on the line and would have to hope that some evidence cropped up to prove she wasn't responsible.

Fortunately, CCTV footage from Dev's corner shop showed that she wasn't present at the time of Mal's attack, and she was released.

But how long can Kit keep his cover?

