Those famous last words from Bernie Winter-Alahan (Jane Hazlegrove) in Coronation Street, just hours before her stalker Mal Roper (Tim Treloar) was attacked, could prove costly.

Last month, Bernie headed to the Chariot Square Hotel to drown her sorrows after son-in-law Billy Mayhew's (Daniel Brocklebank) funeral.

She met Mal, who was also down in the dumps after learning his wife had been writing to Roy Cropper (David Neilson). He assumed she was having an affair, and decided to play her at the same game by luring Bernie to his bedroom.

The pair knocked back drinks, blasted music and ordered drugs. Mal then tried to make a move on Bernie, but after briefly locking lips, she knocked him back.

Mal Roper (Tim Treloar) made Bernie Winter-Alahan (Jane Hazlegrove) feel deeply uncomfortable. ITV

He clearly hadn't forgotten about their wild night, and in recent weeks has made it his mission to impress her. He feigned an interest in her spiritual beliefs, tipped her handsomely in the cafe, and even bared his soul to her when alone.

Bernie insisted that she was committed to husband Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin), and he lashed out.

In yesterday's instalment, she told Dev about her ordeal, and he wasn't happy. He couldn't understand her reckless decisions, and said she only had herself to blame for what was happening.

That night, she cornered Mal in the street and told him - under no uncertain terms - that if he didn't leave her alone, she'd kill him.

Bernie continued to profess her love for Dev in today's episode, telling him how much she regretted not telling him sooner about her night of madness and how sorry she was to hide the fact she spent that time with Mal.

At Weatherfield police station, Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) told colleague Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) that a man had been found lying in the street with a serious head injury, and he'd been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Bernie was arrested. ITV

Kit was shocked to realise that the man was none other than Mal.

Meanwhile, back on the cobbles, Bernie began to pack her bags to leave Dev. He could see how bad she felt, and urged her to take him back.

Kit returned to speak to Sarah about the assault, keeping the fact that he believed Bernie was responsible to himself. He was in disbelief when Lisa informed him that DS Browning had made a breakthrough with the case, and was heading off to arrest the culprit.

As Bernie closed up the cafe for the night, Browning arrived to apprehend her on suspicion of assault.

But was she really responsible?

