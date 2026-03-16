The walls are closing in on vile child groomer Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) in Coronation Street, with one resident noticing an unusual interaction with her and Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan).

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As viewers of the ITV soap know, Weatherfield High teacher Megan has been engaging in a secret relationship with her student Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) – and is now expecting his baby.

His classmate Sam soon clocked onto the closeness between them, and after hearing another student talk about their previous relationship, he voiced his concerns. Will was furious, and claimed that the pupil was just infatuated with Megan and there was no truth to his claims.

In response, Megan became determined to stop Sam from spilling, and warned him that nobody would believe his 'lies'. He tried to find some solid evidence and set up a secret CCTV camera in her flat.

She soon clocked onto his plan, fabricated an interaction with Will, and accused Sam of voyeurism.

Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) has been blackmailing Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan). ITV

Poor Sam has since become an unlikely addict, throwing ADHD medication that he bought at school down his neck in an attempt to manage his increasingly levels of stress. This dependence was picked upon in today's episode, as Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) worried that he seemed to be acting strangely in the cafe.

He'd not touched his food, was visibly shaking, and she thought that he'd had too much caffeine.

When Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) approached him, he shot out of his seat and was terrified by the sight of Megan stood in the doorway. After racing into the street, he collapses onto the cobbles.

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In hospital, his dad Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) was in disbelief that he'd taken drugs. This was completely out of character for Sam, and there had to be a reason behind it. Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) reasoned that there must be something they're not being told, and she was determined to find out what is was.

Meanwhile, Will was horrified to realise that Sam had been hospitalised and realised he was to blame. Megan assured him that she'd put things right, and made her way to the ward.

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) noticed the strange encounter. ITV

Sam had convinced Nick and Leanne that his exam stress was getting the better of him, and was going to try and rest. Leanne wandered off to the coffee machine, and Megan told Nick to follow her so that she could get some alone time to deal another threat.

Sam was gobsmacked to see her sat opposite him, and nervously nodded as she made him promise to keep quiet about what was going on.

Little did she realise, Leanne was watching through the window and could see just how scared her former step-son was.

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