The end may finally be nigh for vile teacher Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) in Coronation Street, amid her relationship with student Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson Wale).

Just days after his arrival on the cobbles, it transpired that he was engaging in a secret relationship with his athletics coach, and she's now expecting his baby.

After securing a job at Weatherfield High to be closer to Will, she began dating an oblivious Daniel Osborne (Rob Mallard). He thinks she's committed to him - totally unaware that she's sneaking off to meet up with the teen at every opportunity.

In a cruel twist, jealous Will even attacked Daniel on Christmas Day. Daniel came to the conclusion that he had a crush on Megan, but is yet to realise the extent of their relationship.

Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) has been grooming and abusing student Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson Wale). ITV

During recent weeks, Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) has become suspicious of the closeness between the two, with Megan dealing a menacing threat to him when she feared her secret would be outed. She insisted that there was nothing going on, and if he was to dig any further, it could cause a lot of hurt.

Now, with her flatmate Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) away, Will rejoiced at the prospect of finally getting some alone time.

Sam spotted him entering the flat, and Will claimed that he had to ask Megan some questions about his upcoming athletics tournament. The two were together for over an hour and a half, with Sam stood outside timing their interaction.

Megan was becoming fearful that Daniel could show up at any time, and so booked a hotel room in town for them to escape to. Sam watched from afar as they jumped into a car together, solidifying his suspicions.

In today's episode, she reckoned Will needed to keep his enemy close, and asked him to make friends. The lads went down to the precinct, where Will plied Sam with vodka.

Despite Will's insistence that nothing was going on with Megan, streetwise Sam remained disbelieving.

Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) has some evidence to support his concerns. ITV

Later, in the Bistro, he sat down to review footage from a secret camera in Megan's flat. Earlier this week, he snuck in using Leanne's spare key, and planted the device on the bookshelf.

Just as things started to get interesting, dad Nick Tilley (Ben Price) waltzed over and confiscated his phone, saying they were going to have a night at the cinema without technology.

Will the footage still be there when Sam gets his phone back?

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

