The end is nigh for child groomer Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) in Coronation Street next week as Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) seemingly reveals everything.

Ad

A new trailer released last weekend showed her victim Will Driscoll's (Lucas Hodgson Wale) family reacting to Sam's claims that they have been pursuing a relationship.

Meanwhile, after Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) and Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) part ways, the abuser enacts another cruel move. While they're in the Viaduct Bistro, drugs are slipped into Todd's drink...

What is his game plan?

Elsewhere, Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) fears that her conversations with old boss Rich will be exposed, and Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) is worried when he learns Mal Roper (Tim Treloar) has regained consciousness.

Here's a look at everything happening in Coronation Street between Monday 16 and Friday 20 March.

5 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. The walls close in on paedophile Megan Walsh

Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) calls an ambulance when Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) collapses. ITV

Concern grows for Sam when Nina confides in Eva that he doesn’t seem himself. He’s barely touched his food and is visibly shaking.

As Eva heads over to check on him, Megan suddenly arrives, and Sam’s reaction is immediate. He's terrified, and pushes past them to bolt outside. Eva rushes in his direction, but as she calls his name, he suddenly collapses on the cobbles, unconscious.

Despite everything, Megan quickly pulls out her phone to call an ambulance.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by YouTube. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as YouTube may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow YouTube and its required purposes. Accept and continue

At the hospital, Leanne gently tries to get to the bottom of what’s really going on with Sam. Suggesting the stress of exams can’t be the only reason he turned to drugs, she urges him to tell the truth. Sam goes to reveal all – just as Eva appears in the doorway.

Later in the week, the pressure around Megan intensifies, and Sam’s family close ranks to support him. But Megan’s past is about to catch up with her in a shocking way, leaving the Driscoll family rocked.

Sam prepares to tell Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) everything. ITV

As the truth begins to unravel, Daniel confronts Megan and demands to know where their relationship stands.

Has her abuse of Will been exposed?

2. Kit Green worries as Mal Roper wakes from his coma

Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) visits Mal Roper (Tim Treloar) in hospital. ITV

At the police station, Lisa questions Kit about the brutal attack on Mal Roper, but he remains tight-lipped and refuses to give anything away.

When Lisa later reveals that a witness has come forward, Kit manages to hide his growing unease. Determined to get there first, he corners the witness outside the station – but the man instantly recognises him as the man who attacked Mal.

Is this the end of his policing career?

Things escalate further when Lisa announces that Mal has finally regained consciousness. Wasting no time, Kit heads to the hospital to question him about the attack.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

3. Alya Nazir's secret casts a shadow over her relationship with Adam Barlow

Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) is uneasy as she and Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) meet-up with Rich. ITV

At the law firm, Adam excitedly reveals that one of Fabian's biggest clients – Jenna Mackie – is ready to sign with them. Alya forces a smile, clearly hiding her true feelings.

Later, a confident Adam tells Alya he’s meeting Jenna and intends to prove she’s made the right decision. Despite her misgivings, she keeps quiet.

Adam and Alya later sit down with Rich from Fabian's and manage to strike a deal. But the good mood doesn’t last long.

After checking his phone, Adam suddenly turns pale and reveals that someone has hacked into the firm’s internal emails. As they try to get their heads around the breach, an angry Ronnie storms in, furious about a leaked message concerning Debbie.

Rich doesn’t mince his words either, warning Alya that Adam’s reputation is already hanging by a thread.

4. George Shuttleworth is in a bad way over the smear campaign

George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) is dismayed that the undertakers is still being targeted. ITV

Over at the undertakers, George is feeling the pressure as the recent smear campaign against the business worsens.

Christina bluntly tells George and Todd they need to pull themselves together and start fighting back before things get even worse.

Will they heed her advice?

5. Theo Silverton drugs Todd Grimshaw as he prepares to leave

Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) slips drugs into Todd Grimshaw's (Gareth Pierce) drink. ITV

Todd is left miserable as Theo arrives to collect the last of his belongings, making their split feel painfully final. Trying to lift his spirits, Sarah takes him out for lunch, but the outing backfires when he spots Theo sitting nearby with a handsome stranger.

Later, Glenda urges Todd to forget Theo and start dating again. Boosted by her words, he tells Theo that perhaps he was right – maybe it’s time they both moved on.

But Theo seems determined to stir things up and openly flirts with Sean. When Todd mentions Glenda has arranged a date for him, Theo’s reaction suggests he’s far from happy.

Theo pretends he's unbothered by Todd's date. ITV

Todd heads off to meet his blind date, while Theo joins Gary’s birthday celebrations, laughing loudly and pretending he’s unfazed by his ex-partner's new romance.

Then Theo drops another bombshell, telling Todd he’s considering taking a job in Belfast so they can make a clean break. Todd is devastated, while Theo secretly looks pleased with himself.

The following day, Theo finds James giving Todd a motivational pep talk ahead of the marathon. But when Todd steps away to take a call, Theo quietly slips something into his drink.

What exactly is he planning?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.