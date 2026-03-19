The floor has fallen from beneath the Driscoll family's feet in Coronation Street after making another disgusting discovery about child groomer Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon).

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This week, the story came to a head after Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) was hospitalised following a drugs overdose. The teen had become dependent on ADHD medication to manage the stress faced due to blackmail from Megan, who was trying to stop him exposing her relationship with classmate Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale).

Sam's family knew that he would be the last person to take drugs, and urged him to open up.

He bravely confessed everything that had gone on, and although Will's stepmum Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) was initially hesitant to believe him, she could later see straight through Megan's lies.

The teacher claimed that Will was infatuated with her, and after he attempted to kiss her, she'd decided not to tell his family to save the embarrassment.

The Driscoll family made a sickening discovery. ITV

Ahead of her arrest, Will's dad Ben (Aaron McCusker) hoped that he could get him to reveal what had gone on, assuring him that he wouldn't be in troubled. However, embarrassed and still deeply in love with Megan, he declined to open up.

While being questioned by Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) at the police station, Megan asserted that she was being 100% truthful and that claims of an inappropriate relationship with a student were her worst nightmare. Will repeated the same story during his interview, saying that it was just an innocent crush that had been blown out of proportion.

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However, there was clearly some weight to Sam's claims, as he had hidden camera footage of them alone together in Megan's flat. Kit explained that - although nothing untoward happened in the video - it was irresponsible for Megan to place herself in such a situation.

Meanwhile, Ben and Eva raced to the Chariot Square Hotel after suspecting Will had spent the night of his 16th birthday in Megan's company. They were dismayed to realise that exactly 90 days had passed since their stay, and as a result, the CCTV footage had been wiped.

Is this the end of Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon)? ITV

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) was doing her own digging, and after looking through Megan's belongings at their flat, she discovered a number of pregnancy vitamins. Megan had previously told the Driscolls that she was expecting Daniel Osbourne's (Rob Mallard) child, but went on to say that she'd had a termination.

Realising that Will could be the father, and this was the reason she chose not to disclose it, Leanne reported back to a horrified Ben and Eva.

Although sickened, they realised that a DNA test could prove whether Megan abused Will.

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