Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) has broke down in tears after learning his abuser Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) has been arrested in Coronation Street.

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The teenager has been engaging in a secret relationship with his PE teacher for months, originally starting prior to the Driscolls' move to Weatherfield. She's now expecting his baby, and has been blackmailing Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) to ensure he stayed quiet about their relationship.

Poor Sam has tried to collate some evidence to support his belief that Will and Megan were together, even planting a hidden camera in her flat to prove that they were secretly meeting up. Unfortunately, Megan scuppered his plan and staged a scene that made it look like she was knocking back Will's advances.

She then threatened Sam, saying that if she was to tell anyone, she'd accuse him of voyeurism.

Earlier this week, amid his dependency on ADHD medication to manage his stress over the situation, Sam overdosed and was rushed to hospital. His former stepmother Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) clocked an unusual interaction with Megan, and urged him to open up.

Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson Wale) is being groomed by teacher Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon). ITV

Although terrified, he bravely admitted the ordeal and told Leanne and her sister Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) – Will's stepmum – everything.

While Eva was initially hesitant to believe that Megan would be capable of such an act, she summoned her to the Rovers to hear her side of the story. Megan broke down in tears, saying that she was too embarrassed to tell the Driscolls what was going on, and that on Will's part, it was just a teenage crush that she'd managed to shut down.

Megan has been arrested. ITV

Eva pretended that she believed her, but in her absence, swore to make her pay.

In today's episode, she told Will's dad Ben (Aaron McCusker) what was going on and he was enraged. He couldn't believe that he'd allowed the groomer into their home, and that they were stupid enough to trust her.

He took Will over to the precinct in the hope he could get him to open up, but he vehemently denied the accusations and backed up Megan's story. Ben knew that his son was lying, but gave him the reassurance that he trusted he was telling the truth.

Later that day, after the Driscolls reported the crime to the police, officers arrived at Weatherfield High to arrest Megan. The floor fell from beneath her boyfriend Daniel Osbourne's (Rob Mallard) feet, as he declined to accept their reasoning for apprehending her.

The two shared a brief kiss, as she promised him she'd make things right.

As news reached the Rovers of what had happened, Will sobbed on the staircase.

Is Megan about to get her comeuppance?

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