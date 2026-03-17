The walls are closing in on child groomer Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) in Coronation Street.

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Engaging in a secret relationship with student Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) for months, she's now expecting his baby and is blackmailing Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) to prevent him from spilling what he knows.

He's desperately tried to find evidence that would support his claim – even planting a hidden camera in her flat – but each time has been knocked back as vicious Megan discovered his plans. She's threatened him on a number of occasions, and as a result, he's become hooked on ADHD medication to manage his stress levels.

Earlier this week, he collapsed in the street after overdosing and was rushed to hospital. Former stepmother Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) could see that it was more than jut the weight of GCSE exams that were taking its toll on the teenager, and made it her mission to find out the truth.

Megan was becoming increasingly fearful of him speaking up, and paid a visit to the ward to remind him that if he did, she'd accuse him of voyeurism.

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) urged Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) to open up. ITV

Little did she realise, Leanne was watching on through the window and could see the fear in Sam's eyes.

In today's episode, now that he was more alert and recovering from his overdose, Leanne sat down for a difficult conversation and implored him to be honest with her. Just as he began to speak up, Will's stepmum Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) walked in, and he began to hesitate.

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Fortunately, Eva's arrival didn't prevent him from revealing everything. He said that Will wasn't the only victim, and that another of her pupils had openly bragged about being in a relationship with her.

Eva was reluctant to believe what Sam was saying. She'd welcomed Megan into her own home, spent Christmas Day with her, and had introduced her to Leanne when she was looking for a flatmate.

Although she believed that there was more to the story, and that Sam had simply misunderstood her platonic relationship with Will, Eva was still keen to sit down with Megan and hear her side. With Leanne and Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor), the trio prepared for a very awkward conversation.

The sisters demanded answers from Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon). ITV

Megan took time out of work to meet the women in the Rovers back room, and she claimed that Will was infatuated with her. She said that she didn't want to embarrass him by telling his family, and that she'd knocked back his advances on a number of occasions.

Eva implied that she was satisfied with the explanation, though in Megan's absence, asserted to Leanne and Toyah that she didn't believe a word that came out of her mouth.

Tomorrow, they plan to go to the police and make her pay for her abhorrent behaviour.

Is this the end of Megan?

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