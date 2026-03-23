After finally escaping the clutches of his abusive boyfriend Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) in Coronation Street, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) has been placed in yet another impossible situation.

Ad

Theo walked out on him earlier in the month, saying that they were wrong for each other and should've separated a lot sooner. Todd was completely blinded by his love for him, and broke down in tears as he exited their flat.

It came after Theo forced Todd to pay for his birthday meal - despite knowing he was penniless, and that it would put him in an uncomfortable position when it came to settling the bill. He was also vocal about how much he hated the gift he'd been bought.

The other locals have tried to force Todd back into the dating scene, with Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) fixing up a meeting with one of her old mates. Although he had no intention of moving on so quickly, it would give him opportunity to let his hair down for the night.

Theo was furious to see him enjoying himself, and the next day, he slipped drugs into his drink before turning his phone onto flight mode. The intention was to make him drowsy and forget to wake up for the marathon that he was running in memory of Billy Mayhew and Paul Foreman.

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) in Coronation Street. ITV

In today's episode, Theo relished in the fact that his plan had worked, and told their friends that he must have already made it to the starting point.

However, upon their return, the group saw a dishevelled Todd sneaking into the corner shop. Theo followed after him, gloating that he managed to bag himself a medal, before promising to make up a lie that would save him the embarrassment.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

Todd was furious with himself for wasting the opportunity and for the months of pointless preparation for it, and headed to the Rovers with Theo to tell everyone that he'd had a severe bout of food poisoning. While the residents were sympathetic, Todd felt shamed when Theo slung his own medal around his neck and said he was more deserving of it.

Heading back to their flat, Theo pleaded with Todd to take him back. He said that the weeks apart had made him realise how much he missed him, and that it was a mistake to walk out.

Very sadly, Todd leapt into his arms and the two kissed passionately.

Has Todd lost his only opportunity to escape?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.