Sarah Platt's (Tina O'Brien) attempt to make Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) open up about Theo Silverton's (James Cartwright) abuse was rumbled in today's episode of Coronation Street.

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It comes after George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) shared his theory about Theo's sinister behaviour, and Todd's friends and family rallied together to try and make a breakthrough. Unfortunately, Todd was reluctant to open up and denied everything.

He even agreed to move to Belfast to start afresh with Theo.

With everyone cut off, Todd has been reluctant to leave his flat and as such, nobody has seen him. Sarah expressed her concerns to Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins) in the cafe, before making her way over to ask if she could have a chat.

Theo had just left, and Todd covered the doorbell camera to ensure he couldn't see Sarah slipping in the door.

Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) was concerned about Todd Grimshaw's (Gareth Pierce) wellbeing. ITV

It was a moment of normality for Todd, who was relieved to not have to tread on eggshells around Sarah. The best friends go way back, having been a couple in the early 2000s and conceiving a child together.

However, the atmosphere turned frosty when Todd commented on the amount of sugar in a biscuit, and Sarah couldn't help but notice that this wasn't something he'd ordinarily comment on.

As viewers have seen, Theo has been body-shaming Todd and restricting what he can and can't eat.

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When Sarah began to ask questions, and was clearly looking to see if he'd been physically abused, Todd became defensive and asked her to leave. Before she could make a hasty exit, Theo returned home and she had to rush into the bedroom.

He could see that Todd was hiding something from him, and began frantically searching the flat to discover what it was. Todd vehemently denied his suspicions, though when two mugs were spotted on the kitchen counter, Theo knew that there was someone else in the flat.

Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) assured that he wasn't going to do anything – for now. ITV

Theo insisted that he had no problem with Sarah visiting, and the trio sat down for an incredibly awkward cuppa. The expression on Todd's face cemented to her that he was probably going to face some form of punishment when she left.

Moments after Sarah left, Theo lunged towards Todd. He promised that nothing was going to happen to him – for now.

How will Todd escape his living nightmare?

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

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