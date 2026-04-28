If you thought Coronation Street's murder mystery was ending this week, think again! A new secret emerges, as Lisa Connor-Swain (Vicky Myers) and Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) attempt to track down the killer.

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There's interrogations, suspicions rising, and even a public arrest.

Meanwhile, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) reaches breaking point, Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) is hiding something and the confusion around Jodie Ramsey's (Olivia Frances Brown) background deepens.

Plus, after an almighty argument, Ben Driscoll (Aaron McCusker) is forced to admit defeat and allow son Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) to move to Scotland.

Here's everything happening in Coronation Street between Monday 4 and Friday 8 May.

7 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. An arrest is made following a murder

Lisa Connor-Swain (Vicky Myers) and Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) begin their investigation. ITV

Shock ripples through the street following Betsy Swain's (Sydney Martin) grim discovery of a body, and Kit wastes no time launching into a series of intense interrogations as the residents grapple with the unfolding horror. What first appears to be a tragic death is swiftly reclassified when the pathologist’s findings confirm it’s a case of murder.

As the investigation gathers pace, Lisa begins formally questioning those involved - but it doesn’t take long for cracks to appear in one person’s account, culminating in a dramatic public arrest.

Later in the week, with a suspect still under scrutiny, those closest to them are left reeling. Meanwhile, a crucial piece of forensic evidence convinces Lisa and Kit they’re closing in on the truth.

The pair arrest one of the Weatherfield residents. ITV

A frantic attempt to erase damning footage suggests this is far from a one-person secret. One couple find themselves under increasing pressure, with suspicions mounting over a sudden shift in behaviour.

While Kit and Lisa push ahead with another interrogation, a desperate lie buys someone some time. At the station, tech experts race to recover some deleted data, while an unassuming photograph reveals a hidden figure at the crime scene, raising a key question: has the truth been there all along?

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2. Todd Grimshaw finds comfort in Danielle Silverton

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) and Danielle Silverton (Natalie Anderson) bond over their mutual suffering. ITV

Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) continues to wrestle with the emotional fallout of Theo Silverton's (James Cartwright) abuse, confiding in George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) that his anger stems from Theo seemingly escaping consequences.

When Danielle Silverton (Natalie Anderson) approaches Todd on the street, a difficult but revealing conversation unfolds. Admitting she knows exactly what Theo is capable of, Danielle finds common ground with Todd - and the pair form an unexpected bond over their shared ordeal.

3. Ronnie Bailey lies to Debbie Webster about son Carl

What is Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) hiding? ITV

Having told Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) to leave Weatherfield, and following one resident's murder, mum Debbie (Sue Devaney) anxiously awaits updates on him - but Ronnie isn’t entirely honest.

He decides to shield his wife from the truth with a shocking lie. Has Carl perished?

4. Ben Driscoll is saddened by Will's decision to move to Scotland

Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) decides to move to Scotland with mum Melanie (Cindy Humphrey). ITV

Secrets from Megan Walsh’s (Beth Nixon) past - and Maggie Driscoll’s (Pauline McLynn) role within it - threaten to erupt at any moment for the Driscolls. When Melanie Driscoll (Cindy Humphrey) arrives at the Rovers insisting that Will should come and live with her in Scotland in light of his recent abuse, Ben refuses outright.

But when he reveals a shocking detail about Megan, Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) steps in, urging Melanie not to place the blame at Ben’s door.

Melanie persists, later appealing directly to Will, but her pressure only pushes him away, leading to a heated outburst. Eventually, Ben reluctantly suggests the move might benefit Will after everything that’s happened, and is taken aback when Will agrees to leave the very next day.

Ben Driscoll (Aaron McCusker) is forced to admit defeat. ITV

As Ben gathers cash from the safe, Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) attempts to offer some well-meaning parenting advice which doesn't go down well. The safe is left unattended, and moments later, Susie Price (Aurora Bradshaw) finds someone rifling through it.

5. Daniel Osbourne reaches breaking point

Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) accuses Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) of assault. ITV

Daniel is deeply suspicious about Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) using AI to cheat on some homework. Hope hits back with a cutting remark about Megan, before crafting a deliberately provocative piece about Daniel himself.

When Daniel tries to snatch the paper, Hope cries assault - just as Mrs Orla Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça) steps in, demanding answers.

Already under pressure, Daniel later vents his fury to Ken Barlow (William Roache) over looming disciplinary action. His anger spills over again in front of Adam, but when Bertie is caught in the crossfire, Daniel insists he needs space and announces he’s heading to the Lake District.

Daniel lies, saying that he's going to the Lake District. ITV

Left alone in the Builder's Yard flat, Daniel reaches for a bottle of whisky and shuts himself off completely.

6. David and Shona Platt's house becomes a crime scene

David (Jack P. Shepherd) and Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) are shocked to learn that blood found at the scene belongs to more than one person. ITV

No.8 remains a house marked by trauma as the search for answers begins. Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) is growing increasingly distressed, turning to husband David (Jack P Shepherd) for reassurance. But the mystery deepens when forensic results reveal something far more sinister.

David is forced to painfully admit that Jodie had been impersonating Shona via text, ultimately manipulating him into a compromising situation. Before they can process this, Kit arrives with another bombshell - the blood found at the scene belongs to more than one person, leaving Shona deeply shaken.

What has happened to Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown)? ITV

As David opens up about Jodie’s past erratic behaviour, tensions flare between him and Shona. They're unaware that they may not be alone.

Later, when David hands over evidence to the police, Kit’s line of questioning leaves him uneasy, fearing suspicion is turning toward him. Realising the stakes, David urges Shona to come clean about everything they know. But before they can act, shocking news about Jodie arrives.

7. Carla and Lisa Connor-Swain postpone their honeymoon to support Betsy

Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) is in a bad way. ITV

Carla Connor-Swain (Alison King) and wife Lisa rally around a traumatised Betsy, putting their own plans on hold as they reveal their honeymoon has been postponed so they can support her through the ordeal.

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

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