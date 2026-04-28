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7 Coronation Street spoilers next week: An arrest is made following a grisly murder
Concerns rise for potential victims, Daniel takes a turn for the worse and Will prepares to leave Weatherfield.
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Published: Tuesday, 28 April 2026 at 12:01 am
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