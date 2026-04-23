A historic visit to Coronation Street has seen the ITV soap's first ever sapphic wedding, with the union of Carla and Lisa Connor-Swain (Alison King and Vicky Myers).

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And, unlike other nuptials in the genre, it happened without a hitch - if you discount the flooded venue and a dead body being found.

The event has been teased for months, first kicking off in a format-twisting episode which aired in February. Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) was seen in a police interview room, having found the corpse of one of her neighbours on the night of the wedding.

A number of potential suspects were then revealed; Theo Silverton (James Cartwright), Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard), Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown), Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn) and Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon).

Each has a seemingly endless number of people wanting to see them leave Weatherfield, and in next week's episodes, we'll finally find out who perished.

Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) finds a dead body - we won't find out who until next week. ITV

For now though, in today's episode, Carla and Lisa were reeling after discovering that Carl had flooded their venue, the Chariot Square Hotel, and that their ceremony couldn't go ahead. Thinking on her feet, Lisa enlisted the help from their friends and family to plan something special.

She told Carla that they would have lunch at the hotel instead, though upon their arrival, surprised her with an intimate event attended by those closest to them. While Betsy took the women off to change into their outfits, Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) put the finishing touches to the bar area.

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Roy Cropper (David Neilson) then handed Carla a bracelet belonging to his late wife Hayley, which could be her something borrowed, old and blue. Betsy smiled as she realised her something new was Lisa.

In a beautiful moment, the women then said their vows, having faced a very difficult path to happiness.

The surprises didn't stop there - as back on the cobbles, Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) activated the Underworld security alarm, forcing Carla into the building to turn it off. Upon her entry, everyone was waiting, having come together to make an impromptu reception.

Carla and Lisa Connor-Swain's (Alison King and Vicky Myers) wedding is about to descend into chaos. ITV

Shortly afterwards, Betsy announced her intentions to go on a night out in Manchester with best pal Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton), sparking the beginning of the drama.

Carla and Lisa headed out onto the factory balcony to watch a fireworks display taking place in David Platt's (Jack P Shepherd) garden, and when they went back downstairs, took opportunity to reflect on their day. A piercing scream could be heard in the distance, though the couple brushed it off as being foxes.

As we know, it was actually Betsy making her discovery.

But who dies, and who has blood on their hands?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

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