Non-linear storytelling devices seem to be the latest trend dominating the soap opera genre, and the team at Coronation Street are no stranger to a format-twisting curveball to keep viewers on their toes.

This week we were served up an intriguing lookahead to April, with five relative newbies lined up for an untimely meeting with The Grim Reaper.

Ever-troubled Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) was quaking in her boots after discovering a body on the famed cobbles, telling detectives that she recognised the victim as one of her neighbours.

But who has died, and who might be responsible?

Ahead of the big reveal, here's Radio Times's guide to what we know so far.

Coronation Street flash-forward murder: 5 potential victims, the suspects and their motives

Megan Walsh

Beth Nixon plays Megan Walsh in Coronation Street. ITV

There's probably a long line of Weatherfield residents who want to bump off child abuser Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon), who has been grooming and pursuing a relationship with her student Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson Wale) for months.

In fact, given this was his introductory story, we're led to believe their illicit relationship began long before his arrival at the Rovers Return in November.

There's been several near-misses, though the pair continue to meet up in secret behind her boyfriend Daniel Osbourne's (Rob Mallard) back. She's even expecting Will's baby.

At Christmas, amid his jealousy, Will viciously attacked Daniel down a ginnel. Police eventually caught up with him last week, though grandmother Maggie (Pauline McLynn) gave him a false alibi.

The scales dropped from Megan's eyes as she realised the extent her student would go to for her, and feared it was only a matter of time before their big secret was exposed.

Ben (Aaron McCusker) warned that he would hurt anyone who laid a finger on his son... while Maggie asserted to Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) that she had no idea of "the lengths she would go to" for the men in her family.

Maggie Driscoll

Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn) was another potential victim. ITV

Speaking of Maggie, she's certainly made her presence known since moving into the Rovers last year.

She firmly cemented herself as the mother-in-law from hell, who would stop at nothing to separate golden boy Ben from his new love Eva.

At Christmas, she became adamant that Eva was having an affair with old flame Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson), and later discovered that she'd once fallen pregnant with Ben's child, but terminated the pregnancy.

Exposing this over the turkey dinner didn't exactly go to plan. Although Ben was hurt that she'd kept this from him, he understood her decision.

But Eva wasn't the only one keeping secrets - a flashback episode explored the Driscolls' backstory, and the death of patriarch Alan. A younger Maggie was shown pushing him down the stairs in frustration, which led to his death.

Surely it's only a matter of time before Ben learns of his mother's huge mistake. Given his somewhat volatile temperament, could he spiral and target her?

Theo Silverton

James Cartwright is Theo Silverton in Coronation Street. ITV

Just minutes before the end credits rolled, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) was seen clutching a knife after yet another run-in with vile boyfriend Theo Silverton (James Cartwright).

He's physically, verbally and mentally abused Todd for months. Theo's latest act was to strip him of any financial assets, and joked about opening up a junior savings account for him to start collating the meagre amounts of 'pocket money' he's been handed.

The only person aware of the situation was Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), who passed away in a multi-vehicle collision just hours after discovering the horrifying truth. He wouldn't have died at all if Theo hadn't climbed back into the burning minibus he was driving to ensure his seatbelt was still buckled.

Will Todd finally snap in a desperate bid for freedom?

Or perhaps he crosses Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) - who is aware of his repulsive act against Billy - and the two men fight to the death?

Carl Webster

Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) has a lot of enemies. ITV

There's one man on Coronation Street that already has an orderly queue of residents waiting to see his downfall.

Carl has wrecked his brother Kevin's (Michael Le Vell) marriage to Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine), and then jeopardised any hopes of a future with her by engaging in an affair with James Bailey (Jason Callender).

He then framed 'sister' Debbie (Sue Devaney) for causing a death by dangerous driving, and although he initially felt riddled with guilt, he backtracked upon discovering she is actually his mother - a secret she'd kept for four decades.

Now spending his days getting drunk and plotting to burn down her livelihood, the Chariot Square Hotel, it's only a matter of time before stepdad Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) discovers his scheming.

If he is the death, whodunnit? Ronnie? Abi? Kevin? The list is pretty much endless.

Jodie Ramsey

There's an awful lot about Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) that we don't know. ITV

Our fifth and final victim is quite the enigma.

When we first met Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown), she was bundled up in the back of dead-yet-very-much-alive Emmerdale resident Graham Foster's (Andrew Scarborough) van.

She escaped, and later caught up with estranged half-sister Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) and her husband David (Jack P. Shepherd). The couple invited her to move in with them, and she's developed quite the attraction to David.

Aside from trying to steal her sister's man, she's also keeping a box of intriguing trinkets that relate to her past.

What is she hiding, and could this lead to her death in April?

