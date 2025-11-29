Coronation Street is set to roll back the years in a special instalment following Maggie Driscoll's (Pauline McLynn) chequered past.

It's not the only drama for the family, as Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) notices an unusual interaction between youngster Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) and his athletics coach Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon).

Meanwhile, Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) pieces the Becky Swain (Amy Cudden) and DI Costello (Daon Broni) puzzle together.

Here's everything happening in Weatherfield between Monday 8th and Friday 12th December.

7 Coronation Street spoilers

1. Maggie Driscoll's past is explored in a special flashback episode

The clocks are turning backwards... ITV

It's Maggie's birthday, but with tension bubbling beneath the surface, she can't help but reflect on her past...

We're taken back in time for a special flashback episode, and learn more about the Driscoll family dynamic and how Maggie came to be quite the force of nature!

Amid her feud with Eva, we'll be left wondering what she could be capable of...

2. Kit Green finds damning evidence to support his Becky Swain and DI Costello theory

Becky lets herself into the factory for a sit-down with Carla... ITV

Kit pays a visit to Weathy General to see Costello, and is intrigued to hear that he was planning to retire to the Lake District. When he mentions it to Lisa and Becky, he clocks the latter's discomfort.

Why did she seemingly know about it, and they didn't?

Later, Kit voices his concerns to Carla, but neither of them have any proof that to solidify their belief that Costello and Becky have been working together. When he leaves, he bumps into Becky and asks her to pass on the message to Lisa that Carla is alone in the factory downing a bottle of scotch.

However, as Carla pours herself another, Becky arrives and closes the door behind her.

The next day, Costello's wife arrives for his personal effects and shows Kit a picture of the house in Coniston that they'd bought. A nameplate reads 'Ravensgill', and after doing some research, he finds that it was bought by a company a week after Becky's fake death.

The end of Swarla! ITV

Carla returns home to Lisa and tells her she should never have left, and that she's never stopped loving her.

While the feeling is reciprocated, Lisa says that it's too late to salvage their relationship. - it's over.

3. Lauren Bolton notices something strange about Will Driscoll

Eva and Ben force Will to apologise to Lauren. ITV

After trying to kiss Lauren, Will is forced to apologise. To his relief, she plays it down.

However, later that day, she heads to the precinct and spots him meeting up with Megan, pouring his heart out and expressing how sorry he is for the kiss.

Has Lauren realised what is going on?

4. Debbie Webster deeply offends brother Kevin

Debbie plans to invite Carl and Abi to her wedding. ITV

Debbie is mortified to realise that she's booked the wedding venue for 2027, rather than 2026. She tells Carl and Abi that she may be too ill by then, and they promise to help her find an alternative venue.

She's overjoyed when they reveal Monkton Hall has had a cancellation in three weeks time.

With time ticking away, she reveals her intention to invite the couple to the big day. Ronnie advises that it may be a mistake, and when Kevin overhears the plan, he throws the invitation back at her.

5. Tim Metcalfe worries he's setting Joanie and Shanice Michaelis up for disappointment

Sally and Tim only want the best for the Michaelis children. ITV

Sally and Tim prepare a huge buffet for Joanie's friends to attend a party at their house, and promise that she'll try and set up a visit with Lou on Christmas Day.

However, Tim is concerned that the kids will be disappointed if the prison doesn't allow visitors.

6. Gary Windass hears a crash coming from Todd Grimshaw and Theo Silverton's flat

Gary has a concern... ITV

George and Christina have a heart-to-heart about the situation with Todd, and she tells him that it's obvious the pair miss one another and should try and repair their relationship.

The following day, Gary tells the two that he heard a crash coming from inside Todd and Theo's flat...

7. Shona Platt makes a bold move that stuns David

Shona invites everyone round for a baby shower. ITV

David's overwhelmed when he returns home to a house full of guests. Shona has planned a baby shower in his absence, and he feels deeply uneasy about it.

Given their baby is such high risk, he reckons the party is inappropriate and makes his feelings known.

