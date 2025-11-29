7 Coronation Street spoilers: Maggie Driscoll's dark past explored in special flashback episode
Lisa finalises her breakup with Carla, Debbie makes a huge mistake and Lauren notices something strange.
Coronation Street is set to roll back the years in a special instalment following Maggie Driscoll's (Pauline McLynn) chequered past.
It's not the only drama for the family, as Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) notices an unusual interaction between youngster Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) and his athletics coach Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon).
Meanwhile, Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) pieces the Becky Swain (Amy Cudden) and DI Costello (Daon Broni) puzzle together.
Here's everything happening in Weatherfield between Monday 8th and Friday 12th December.
7 Coronation Street spoilers
1. Maggie Driscoll's past is explored in a special flashback episode
It's Maggie's birthday, but with tension bubbling beneath the surface, she can't help but reflect on her past...
We're taken back in time for a special flashback episode, and learn more about the Driscoll family dynamic and how Maggie came to be quite the force of nature!
Amid her feud with Eva, we'll be left wondering what she could be capable of...
2. Kit Green finds damning evidence to support his Becky Swain and DI Costello theory
Kit pays a visit to Weathy General to see Costello, and is intrigued to hear that he was planning to retire to the Lake District. When he mentions it to Lisa and Becky, he clocks the latter's discomfort.
Why did she seemingly know about it, and they didn't?
Later, Kit voices his concerns to Carla, but neither of them have any proof that to solidify their belief that Costello and Becky have been working together. When he leaves, he bumps into Becky and asks her to pass on the message to Lisa that Carla is alone in the factory downing a bottle of scotch.
However, as Carla pours herself another, Becky arrives and closes the door behind her.
The next day, Costello's wife arrives for his personal effects and shows Kit a picture of the house in Coniston that they'd bought. A nameplate reads 'Ravensgill', and after doing some research, he finds that it was bought by a company a week after Becky's fake death.
Carla returns home to Lisa and tells her she should never have left, and that she's never stopped loving her.
While the feeling is reciprocated, Lisa says that it's too late to salvage their relationship. - it's over.
3. Lauren Bolton notices something strange about Will Driscoll
After trying to kiss Lauren, Will is forced to apologise. To his relief, she plays it down.
However, later that day, she heads to the precinct and spots him meeting up with Megan, pouring his heart out and expressing how sorry he is for the kiss.
Has Lauren realised what is going on?
4. Debbie Webster deeply offends brother Kevin
Debbie is mortified to realise that she's booked the wedding venue for 2027, rather than 2026. She tells Carl and Abi that she may be too ill by then, and they promise to help her find an alternative venue.
She's overjoyed when they reveal Monkton Hall has had a cancellation in three weeks time.
With time ticking away, she reveals her intention to invite the couple to the big day. Ronnie advises that it may be a mistake, and when Kevin overhears the plan, he throws the invitation back at her.
5. Tim Metcalfe worries he's setting Joanie and Shanice Michaelis up for disappointment
Sally and Tim prepare a huge buffet for Joanie's friends to attend a party at their house, and promise that she'll try and set up a visit with Lou on Christmas Day.
However, Tim is concerned that the kids will be disappointed if the prison doesn't allow visitors.
6. Gary Windass hears a crash coming from Todd Grimshaw and Theo Silverton's flat
George and Christina have a heart-to-heart about the situation with Todd, and she tells him that it's obvious the pair miss one another and should try and repair their relationship.
The following day, Gary tells the two that he heard a crash coming from inside Todd and Theo's flat...
7. Shona Platt makes a bold move that stuns David
David's overwhelmed when he returns home to a house full of guests. Shona has planned a baby shower in his absence, and he feels deeply uneasy about it.
Given their baby is such high risk, he reckons the party is inappropriate and makes his feelings known.
Read more:
- Coronation Street icon to return to soap this Christmas - a year on from emotional exit
- Coronation Street fan favourite pulls out of The Archers after landing major new TV role
- Coronation Street star Daon Broni reveals "massive risk" to Costello's family after Becky Swain threat
- Coronation Street icon Amanda Barrie believes creator Tony Warren would be "delighted" with soap's LGBTQ+ representation
- Coronation Street's Catherine Tyldesley was asked to return to ITV soap before
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Adams is the Soaps Editor at Radio Times, covering all of the hot gossip and spoilers from Weatherfield to Walford, Emmerdale to Hollyoaks and everywhere in-between. He joined the team from Metro, where he spent two years as a Soaps Reporter and previously worked on the sets of both Coronation Street and Emmerdale.