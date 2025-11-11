Coronation Street's new comedy queen Maggie Driscoll is set to be unveiled as a killer over the festive period, it has been reported.

The character, played by Father Ted star Pauline McLynn, joined the ITV soap as the Rovers' new owner at the end of October.

Alongside son Ben (Aaron McCusker), his partner Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley), his sons Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) and troubled Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale), and her daughter Susie (Aurora Bradshaw), the new clan have signalled a new era for the show under producer Kate Brooks' leadership.

We don't know much about Maggie other than that she raised her family in Ireland before moving to Hull, though it seems her dark past is about to be explored in an upcoming flashback episode.

Maggie arrived in the Rovers last month. ITV

It has already been reported that former EastEnders star Aidan O'Callaghan has signed on the dotted line for the instalment, which will kickstart an eventful Christmas on the cobbles.

The Irish actor, who played abuser Lewis Butler in the soap, will be scoring a hat trick by joining Corrie – having previously also appearing in Emmerdale.

A source told The Sun: “When viewers see whose death Maggie was behind it will really send shockwaves through ­Weatherfield and life will never quite be the same again for her.

“The killing happened prior to her moving into the Rovers Return with her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, and none of them will be aware of it.

“But it will all come out in a bombshell storyline leading up to the festive season.”

