The Driscoll family have yet to set foot in the Rovers Return, but when they do, they're bound to bring plenty of drama to the cobbles.

Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) will be joined by husband Ben (Aaron McCusker), children from various relationships, and mother-in-law-from-hell Maggie (Pauline McLynn) on Coronation Street. But it seems there's even more to that family!

RadioTimes.com and other press heard all about Maggie and the Driscolls from McLynn, who confirmed her character has another son not yet on the cobbles.

"Maggie has two sons – I haven't met the other one yet, but I know he exists," McLynn said. "Depending on what story needs to be told, we may meet him, we may not. But that's the brilliant thing about Corrie: families, communities, all the politics of it."

Speaking about what her fiery character is like, McLynn admitted she didn't hear too much about Maggie before she started, but she's found out who she really is now.

"I was told she's larger than life, and gets on with everyone," McLynn admitted. "Obviously, there are family dynamics – in every family there are, and maybe at some point the carpet will be pulled from under everyone's feet..."

Maggie, being in the pub, will have the chance to meet lots of people, which is something McLynn is enjoying.

She said: "It's such a wonderful place for your character to live. Corrie does this wonderful thing where, as new characters are seated in, the legends appear. Barbara Knox came in and gave me what felt like a benediction.

“She said, 'I think you're going to do just fine.' I was thrilled, I had to be careful not to dribble while standing there in front of Rita!

"There's also a wonderful bit where Tracy Barlow behaves badly in the pub and after she leaves, Maggie says, 'I don't know... there's something about her that I like.' I think she sees a lot of herself in Tracy."

Watch out, Coronation Street!

