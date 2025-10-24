A familiar face to soap fans will soon be arriving on the Coronation Street cobbles, as Irish actor Aidan O'Callaghan takes on a new role.

The 36-year-old first hit soapland in an Emmerdale guest role in 2018. Amid a worrying time for Robert Sugden's (Ryan Hawley) relationship with Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) thought she would play matchmaker.

After introducing Robert to O'Callaghan's character Mike in a gay bar, the two hit it off following some encouragement from Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick).

However, Robert's guilt got the better of him and he decided against pursuing anything further.

Aidan then had a more regular capacity in EastEnders four years later. He played Lewis Butler, the dashing new bar manager of The Prince Albert.

He initially struck up a friendship with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) – whose mum Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) had taken him on at the boozer – and something more romantic began to develop. However, Ben wasn't single, and turned down Lewis's advances after a night drinking.

Aidan played vile Lewis in EastEnders. BBC BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In harrowing scenes, Lewis became infuriated and refused to let Ben leave, before raping him.

The truth came out and Kathy ordered him out of Walford, though the Mitchell clan had far grander plans for the abuser. He was kidnapped and bundled into a car, but managed to evade patriarch Phil's (Steve McFadden) grasp and get hold of his gun.

He then aimed the pistol at Phil and Sam (Kim Medcalf), and following a scuffle, Ben got hold of the weapon. After forcing a confession out of Lewis, he let him go – but decided to report him to authorities.

A year later, despite not facing justice for his crime, Ben heard that Lewis had been charged with sexual assault on another man.

Now, a return to the genre is on the cards for O'Callaghan, as his Spotlight CV confirms that he's set to play newcomer Alan in two episodes of Corrie.

As we know, an Irish family are soon to take over the Rovers Return, with former Shameless actors Aaron McCusker and Pauline McLynn playing landlord Ben and his mother Maggie.

Pauline McLynn, Aaron McCusker and Catherine Tyldesley as Maggie, Ben and Eva in Coronation Street outside the Rovers. ITV

They'll be joined by returning favourite Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley), her daughter Susie (Aurora Bradshaw) and his sons Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) and Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) – who first appeared earlier in the year.

In a chat with RadioTimes.com, Pauline warned viewers to "put on your seatbelt", as Maggie is "fierce, formidable" and "is never wrong".

"I think that people, bit by bit, realise that she really can be very caustic and go too far with some of the put-downs she has for people. I don't know how much she learns from her mistakes, we are yet to find out."

Consider us intrigued!

But who is Aidan's character Alan, and what does his arrival mean for the Driscolls?

One avid viewer on X spotted that he seemed to be one of the faces in a retro snap of the family that is set to be on display in the living quarters of the Rovers.

Could it be that Alan is Maggie's husband, and we're about to flashback to Ben's childhood?

This isn't the first time Corrie has delved into the history of new faces, with Kit Green's (Jacob Roberts) childhood explored in a special episode earlier in the year.

Coronation Street has been contacted for comment.

