Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) has threatened to kill yet another Coronation Street resident in the wake of vicar Billy Mayhew's (Daniel Brocklebank) death.

Ad

Earlier this year, in a bid to prevent wider Weatherfield discovering his abuse of Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce), Theo climbed into a burning minibus and clipped Billy's seatbelt back into the buckle, preventing him from escaping.

In the aftermath, he was left guilt-ridden and when stood over the coffin, confessed his multiple sins. Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) overheard and a war of words ensued on the day of the funeral.

Theo promised to also "put him in a coffin" if he spilled, though in recent weeks, Carl has seemingly been willing to take that risk. He cornered Billy's grieving daughter Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) and promised to make Theo pay in exchange for £10k.

Summer was initially hesitant, though after realising how hurt Todd was, she agreed to his deal.

Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) locked Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) in the corner shop. ITV

However, it didn't go to plan, and Theo soon clocked onto Carl's attempts to goad him into a fight. It was hoped that the altercation would be seen publicly - or captured on CCTV - so that Theo could be arrested for assault and sent down for good.

After delivering the bad news to Summer, Carl strolled off into the night... but soon crossed paths with step-father Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan), who punched him out of the ground and wanted him to leave the area and stop upsetting mum Debbie (Sue Devaney).

In today's episode, with Carl hospitalised, Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine) called into the corner shop and discussed the news with Summer. She told her that he'd been attacked, and she couldn't help but feel that Theo was responsible.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

Just as Abi left, Theo entered and locked the door behind him. He slid the closed sign across the window and edged ever closer.

She promised him that she wasn't scared, and made point of showing him the CCTV. Theo was totally unfazed, waving towards the camera and saying that he had nothing to lose.

He edged ever closer, getting in her face and describing the moment Billy died. He mocked his final words, reeling off the Lord's Prayer and saying that Billy was begging to be saved.

Summer was paralysed with fear. ITV

Theo then insisted that Todd belonged to him, he was determined to make things right between them both, and if she stood in the way - he'd kill her too.

Summer was petrified as he marched out of the shop, wondering what his next move could be.

Could she be the one to try and seek revenge during Corrie's forthcoming 'Murder Week'?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

Ad

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.