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Coronation Street villain Theo Silverton threatens to kill again after Billy in early ITVX release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Monday's episode of Coronation Street, which airs at 8.30pm on ITV1 or can be streamed now on ITVX.
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Published: Monday, 20 April 2026 at 11:45 am
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