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Coronation Street star teases "absolutely thrilling" murder week - and who he thinks is most at risk
Theo star James Cartwright spoke exclusively with Radio Times about the highly anticipated storyline.
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Published: Sunday, 26 April 2026 at 9:00 pm
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