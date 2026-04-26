This week is set to be a big one on Coronation Street, as the highly anticipated Murder Week has arrived.

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The storyline will see one of five characters killed off on the day of Carla Connor and Lisa Swain's wedding, with the potential victims being Megan Walsh, Jodie Ramsey, Carl Webster, Theo Silverton and Maggie Driscoll.

Now, the stars behind one of those characters has teased what we can expect, when speaking exclusively with Radio Times.

James Cartwright, who plays Theo, has said that Murder Week is "an absolute thrill," adding: "Listen, you're sat on your seat, but you'll only need half of it, because you'll be on the edge of it. It's got thrills. It's got spills. It's storytelling at its finest."

He continued: "What you've got is, you've got the characters that you know, the characters that you love, but in these incredible situations, high stakes, jeopardy, you've got marriage, you've got love, you've got hate, you've got fireworks. Everyone loves a firework. You have got, you know, potential murder, right? Somebody's getting it."

Cartwright added: "I believe it's TV at its finest. You know, in this modern era, you've got streaming services, and you've got YouTube and all that tackle. And I believe this, this week, is what puts Corrie back where it should be, which is the top of television.

"You know, it's the spearhead of it all. It started it all - strong characters. It's got that ability to go between humour to danger to jeopardy, make you laugh, make you cry, and that's all in this week."

When it was put to Cartwright that Theo isn’t the most liked person in Weatherfield, and it could be him who dies, he joked: "Well, look, if they were taking bets at the bookies, I wouldn't shy away from maybe doing it.

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"I'd probably, if it were me, and I were watching from the outside, I'd probably do an each way bet between Theo and Carl, because they've upset everyone. And I also love the fact they've ended up going they've even upset each other."

When it was suggested that Carl and Theo might actually kill each other, he said: "Can you imagine? How would Carl kill Theo? What would he do? Would he hit him with a wrench or run him over maybe?"

Just last week, Theo did make a threat to kill another Weatherfield resident, after murdering vicar Billy Mayhew and threatening Carl. This time, it was Summer he had in his crosshairs - but how will that play into the upcoming storyline?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

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