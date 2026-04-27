Tensions ran high in our first trip to Weatherfield of the week, with Coronation Street's murder mystery now in full swing.

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Picking up on Carla and Lisa Connor-Swain's (Alison King and Vicky Myers) wedding day, we saw the happy couple heading into the Underworld factory to celebrate their union before the action diverted across the road to the corner shop flat.

A mystery workman walked across the scaffolding and peered through the windows, later revealed to be abuser Theo Silverton (James Cartwright).

His victim Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) was innocently packing a suitcase in the flat ahead of a trip to Thailand to escape his tormenter. Suddenly, a window smashed, and he suddenly realised that he might not be alone.

Outside, a group of children walk past and Todd breathed a sigh of relief, believing that they were responsible. Little did he realise, Theo was in the building and hiding in his wardrobe.

George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) and Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) managed to overpower Theo Silverton (James Cartwright). ITV

A huge argument then ensued, as Theo grabbed a mortar bowl from the kitchen and attempted to hit Todd. George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) barged in and managed to defuse the situation, though soon realised that Theo wasn't going to give up without a fight.

Pretending that he had cramp in his leg, George projected out of his seat and towards Theo, managing to drag him into the bathroom while Todd tied a dressing gown cord around the handle to stop him leaving. The men raced out into the street and informed DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) of the unfolding situation.

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He contacted his colleagues while George guided Todd to safety at No. 11, allowing them to have an emotional farewell. It's evident that Todd is more than just a colleague to George, and that they share more of a father and son bond.

On Todd's insistence, George returned to the Rovers to finish lunch with Christina Boyd (Amy Robbins) and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby), while Gary Windass (Mikey North) sought his own revenge. He smashed up the windscreen on Theo's van, before texting him a menacing warning.

Theo was waiting of Todd on the cobbles. ITV

News soon reached George that Kit had been unable to locate Theo. While the alarm was raised, he'd clearly managed to escape and jump out of a window.

As darkness fell across the cobbles, Todd climbed into a taxi for the airport. Unfortunately, the realisation that he'd left his phone back at the flat put a halt to his new beginning, and he asked the driver to wait a couple of minutes while he went to retrieve it.

In the middle of Victoria Street, Theo stood holding the device.

Will Todd be able to outrun him?

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

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