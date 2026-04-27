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Coronation Street airs explosive scenes for Theo Silverton and Todd Grimshaw in early ITVX release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Monday's episode of Coronation Street, which airs at 8.30pm on BBC One or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.
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Published: Monday, 27 April 2026 at 7:30 am
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