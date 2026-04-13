Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) has been left horrified after a badly beaten and bloody Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) arrived on her doorstep in Coronation Street.

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It comes after Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) expressed her concerns about Theo Silverton's (James Cartwright) involvement in her dad Billy Mayhew's (Daniel Brocklebank) death. As viewers will recall, amid a devastating multi-vehicle pile-up, Theo clipped Billy's seatbelt back into the buckle and allowed the van to ignite.

He then was left guilt-ridden, and openly spoke about his sins ahead of Billy's funeral. Little did he realise, Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) was in the other room, and heard everything.

Last week, Carl warned Summer to "look closer to home" when pointing the finger at him for causing the road traffic collision.

Theo was planning to move to Belfast today, though when Todd explained that he couldn't join him – needing time to help grieving Summer – he locked him in the bedroom. The latest instalment, which can be streamed now on ITVX, showed that Todd had spent the whole night begging to be allowed out of the room.

The end is nigh for Theo Silverton (James Cartwright). ITV

At one point, Theo told him that he wasn't prepared to lose him and that he loved him, but in his next breath, he said that he hated him and couldn't bare to even look at him.

It was only when Sarah expressed her concerns about his wellbeing and turned up at their flat that Theo caved and let him out. Trying to regain his trust, Todd called Sarah to tell her that they were already on their journey to Northern Ireland.

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Theo walked towards the bathroom, pretending to be taking a shower, but was actually watching Todd from afar. He desperately searched around the flat to find the door keys, unaware that they'd been hidden.

Todd slowly backed into a corner as an enraged Theo made his way towards him.

That night, Sarah told Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) that she felt she'd failed Todd, and hadn't done enough to stop him leaving with Theo. She was shocked when the intercom phone began to ring, and Todd was on the other end of the line.

A badly beaten Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) asked to be taken to the police station. ITV

He screamed out in pain, telling her he was unable to climb the stairs to her flat.

Sarah and Kit rushed down, finding him as he collapsed in agony on the floor. They realised that he'd been forced to lie in order to protect himself, and Kit went to fetch the car to take him to hospital.

Todd bravely told Sarah that he wasn't going to seek medical attention – he wanted to go to the police instead.

Is this finally the end of Theo?

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

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