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Coronation Street's Todd Grimshaw learns horrifying truth about Theo in early ITVX release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Sunday's episode of Coronation Street, which airs at 7.30pm on ITV1 or can be streamed now on ITVX.
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Published: Sunday, 12 April 2026 at 7:30 am
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