Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) has been left shaken after realising the truth about Billy Mayhew's (Daniel Brocklebank) death in Coronation Street.

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Poor Billy met his end earlier this Corriedale crossover episode with Emmerdale in January, driving a minibus home from Debbie Webster's (Sue Devaney) wedding and crashing into a number of vehicles.

When he attempted to escape, twisted abuser Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) clipped his seatbelt back into the buckle and allowed the vehicle to ignite. Billy was then only one who knew about what Theo had subjected Todd to, and the situation has only worsened over the months that have followed.

Theo spent a brief period feeling extremely guilt-ridden by his actions, and even boldly confessed his regrets when stood over Billy's coffin. Little did he realise, someone was listening from the next room - Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard)!

Carl had already allowed Debbie to be sent down for causing death by dangerous driving, with their neighbours conflicted over who to support. Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby), Billy's grieving daughter, firmly pinned the blame on Debbie and lashed out several times.

Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) explained her fears to Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce). ITV

Earlier this week, upon Debbie's release following a plea hearing, Summer had a confrontation with Carl in the street. He confirmed that he was the one driving, not his mum, though said she should look "closer to home" for who to blame for Billy's early demise.

With alarm bells ringing, she decided to confront Theo in today's episode.

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Charging over to the corner shop flat, she asked him about Billy's final moments. It was a painful moment for Theo, who quickly tried to cover his tracks and revealed that his time in Weatherfield was running out - he and Todd intend to move to Belfast tomorrow.

Later, Summer cornered Todd for a drink and voiced her suspicion that Theo was the one who killed Billy. He was stunned by her words, though before he had opportunity to respond, Theo ordered him to return home.

Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) locked Todd in their bedroom. ITV

The atmosphere was frosty - made even worse when Todd made the decision to not go to Belfast after all. He said that Summer needed his support, and that he would join him there further down the line.

Theo wasn't impressed. He saw Todd wandering off to the bedroom to unpack his suitcase, and quickly locked the door behind him and taking his phone.

A terrified Todd smashed on the door, asking to be allowed out.

Will he ever be able to escape Theo?

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

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