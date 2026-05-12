The end is nigh for paedophile Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) in Coronation Street, as her victim Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) has finally chose to report her.

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But how did he come to that decision?

It wasn't an easy decision, though in the hours before he was about to leave for a new life in France with Megan, he finally realised that he was being preyed upon.

Earlier this week, he stole £2,000 from the Rovers safe so that he could flee the country. He told his family that he was going to move to Scotland to live with his mum, though after being dropped off at Manchester Piccadilly, he planned to jump into another taxi and head for the airport.

Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) was asked to see him onto the train, though Will was insistent that he didn't need to be mollycoddled and would be OK. The two became trapped in traffic, though it became clear that Tim was using this as a way to delay their journey.

Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) was trying to leave the country. ITV

He'd realised that there'd been a signal failure, and all trains leaving Piccadilly had been cancelled. Word of the delays had also hit the Driscoll clan, and they begin to wonder whether he would make the journey to Glasgow.

Youngster Susie Price (Aurora Bradshaw) brook the news that she'd caught Will stealing the money, and it didn't take long for Ben Driscoll (Aaron McCusker) to realise what was happening. It was now a race against time to contact Tim and stop him from reaching the station.

Tim suggested turning around and getting a train the following day, but Will asserted that he'd be happy to wait.

Conversation then turned to Tim's own childhood abuse. He recalled how it wasn't until last year that he realised that his relationship with shopkeeper Trisha was illegal, and that wife Sally (Sally Dynevor) and best pal Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) had helped him to come to that decision.

The attention from an older woman had made him feel empowered as a teenager, but he now knew that it was deeply wrong.

Shaken by Tim's story, Will opened up to the taxi driver and told him that he was in a sexual relationship with Megan, and that they both loved one another. He also admitted his plans to start a new life with her, and that she was expecting his baby.

Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) directed him to the police station. ITV

Tim was stunned, but agreed to take him to the airport as long as he considered whether it was the right move to make.

Little did the teen realise, this was a way of getting him to ponder over what had happened, while he was actually driven to the police station.

Will was furious when he realised where they were, but Tim asked him now to consider the impact the ordeal had on his family, and that it was likely Megan had already left without him as she had the 2k and their boarding passes.

In a huge twist, Will walked into the police station and hugged Ben.

Is this finally the end of Megan?

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 or can be streamed from 7am on ITVX.

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