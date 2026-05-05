The murder investigation continues in Coronation Street next week, with Gary Windass (Mikey North) now prime suspect for killing Theo Silverton (James Cartwright).

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The drama doesn't stop for the other residents either - as Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) prepares to flee for a new life in Spain with his abuser Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon). Will Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) be able to make a breakthrough?

Meanwhile, Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) leaves Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) in an awkward position, and Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) is convinced that someone is out to get him.

Here's everything you need to know about the episodes of Coronation Street airing between Monday, 11 and Friday, 15 May.

5 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Tim Metcalfe intervenes when Will Driscoll attempts to leave Weatherfield for France

Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) tells Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) about his own abuse. ITV

Ben reels when he discovers £2,000 missing from the safe, admitting to Maggie and Eva that he left it open following a row with Sean. Unbeknownst to them, Will has already handed the cash to Megan, securing their escape to France.

When Eva confronts Will, he keeps his cool, later insisting he’s looking forward to a fresh start in Scotland. As Ben, Eva and Susie give him an emotional send-off in Tim’s taxi, they remain blissfully unaware of his real plan.

But things quickly unravel. A notification reveals the Glasgow train has been cancelled, and Will’s insistence on heading to the station raises Tim’s suspicions. Meanwhile, Ollie clocks the same cancellation and tries to call him.

Ben Driscoll (Aaron McCusker) and Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) notice that Will's train has been cancelled. ITV

Back home, Ben realises his son's passport is missing and panics, urging Steve to contact Tim and keep a close eye on him.

In a heartfelt moment, Tim opens up to Will about his past with shopkeeper Trisha, admitting he’s come to understand he was a victim of abuse.

Shaken, Will ultimately backs down, telling his family he no longer wants to leave and will report Megan. Ben is relieved, but Maggie struggles to hide her unease.

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At the station, Lisa questions Megan, who vehemently denies Will’s allegations. But as evidence mounts - including the stolen cash and their plan to flee - her situation looks increasingly precarious.

Later, Tim encourages Will by sharing how confronting Tricia helped him find closure. But fresh tension brews when Ben receives a call from Melanie, prompting Maggie to insist they need a serious conversation.

Is the truth about Ben’s father finally about to surface? After a tumultuous week, emotions spill over in the Rovers as Ben reaches breaking point.



2. Jodie Ramsey turns her attention towards Daniel Osbourne

Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) lets herself into Daniel Osbourne's (Rob Mallard) flat. ITV

David orders Jodie out, but she hits back, planting seeds of doubt in Shona’s mind about the bedroom incident. With nowhere to go, Jodie overhears Ken discussing Daniel’s supposed trip and quickly forms a plan.

When Ken and Bertie check in with Daniel, believing he’s enjoying the Lakes, he keeps up the pretence. Jodie lets herself into the builder’s yard flat and comes face to face with Daniel, spinning a story about finding his spare key.

He doesn’t buy it and orders her out - but when she threatens to expose his lie and admits she’s desperate, he’s left with a dilemma.

In Cassie Plummer's (Claire Sweeney) absence, Jodie hands Dorin and Bertie some sweets. ITV

Feigning goodwill, Jodie later collects her belongings from No.8, assuring Shona there are no hard feelings. But her parting look tells a different story.

Returning to Daniel, she tells him that his fake holiday is now over, and urges him to tell his family he's arrived home.

But Jodie's meddling doesn't stop there, as later in the week, she undermines Cassie before slipping sweets to Bertie and Dorin behind her back.



3. Sam Blakeman takes a turn for the worse

Sam Blakeman's (Jude Riordan) life has been ruined by Will. ITV

Sam is eager to watch a meteor shower at the Red Rec and asks Hope to join him, but she refuses. Things take a sinister turn when Sam spots Will lurking.

As he heads out alone, Will confronts him. Terrified, Sam drops his telescope, smashing it, and runs.

Leanne finds Sam shaken and upset, but when Hope encourages him to speak out, she later mocks his fixation on Will - something which pushes Sam to breaking point. The threats continue, leaving Sam increasingly distressed.

Roy Cropper (David Neilson) tries to get to the root of Sam's problems. ITV

As he prepares for a maths exam, it’s clear he’s struggling, prompting concern from Leanne, Nick and Toyah, who begin discussing counselling. But when Sam overhears, he misreads the situation entirely... and becomes convinced his family don’t believe him and that he’s on his own.

Nick and Toyah later confide in Roy, who offers to spend time with Sam. But Roy finds him agitated, examining a tracking device he discovered in his school bag.

Who is watching Sam?



4. Gary Windass is prime suspect in Theo Silverton's murder case

Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) is convinced that Gary Windass (Mikey North) is the killer. ITV

At the station, Kit and Lisa agree Gary’s alibi doesn’t hold up. It's clear that they think that he's responsible for Theo's death, though later in the Rovers, Lisa notices Todd watching her closely and her suspicions towards him begin to rise.

Police descend on the builder’s yard, gathering potential evidence, including scaffolding poles.

Does Gary have anything to hide?

Whodunnit? ITV

Meanwhile, Summer reveals she’s been offered a place at an American university, with Todd urging her to accept and start afresh.

The investigation stalls when deleted CCTV footage from Gary’s computer proves unrecoverable, leaving Lisa and Kit back at square one.



5. Sally Metcalfe urges husband Tim to confront his abuser

Tim meets up with Trisha (Anita Booth). ITV

Despite his words with Will, Sally is concerned that Tim still hasn’t confronted his past, and raises the issue with Steve at the cab office.

Determined, Tim decides to track Trisha down at work. When he finally faces her, he doesn’t hold back - making it clear that, regardless of her perspective, she abused him when he was just 14.

How will she respond?

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8.30pm on ITV1 or can be streamed from 7am on ITVX.

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