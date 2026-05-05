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5 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Will Driscoll makes huge decision as he prepares to leave with Megan
Sam's mental health worsens, Jodie closes in on Daniel and Sally is worried about Tim.
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Published: Tuesday, 5 May 2026 at 12:01 am
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