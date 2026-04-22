Child abuser Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) has finally confessed her vile wrongdoings in Coronation Street.

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Last year, it transpired that teenager Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson Wale) was engaging in a secret relationship with the PE coach, and the two narrowly avoided being caught for months.

His classmate Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) became suspicious, and after being blackmailed by both Megan and Will, eventually came clean to his family about what was going on.

Will's step-mum Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) was initially hesitant to believe it, though after a confrontation with Megan, she didn't believe a word of her fabricated story. In the aftermath, the police very sadly had no evidence to charge and have stepped away from the case.

Undeterred, Eva and the Battersby sisters Leanne (Jane Danson) and Toyah (Georgia Taylor) have made it their mission to prove that Megan groomed Will, and in today's episode, believed that they had some solid evidence.

A scuffle ensued and Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) planted a tracking device in Megan Walsh's (Beth Nixon) handbag. ITV

Eva had found Will's burner phone which had been bought for him by Megan so that they could have secret conversations, and sent a text message from the device asking to meet up. The trio headed off to the meeting place, and realised that Megan had fallen for the trap.

She tried to plead innocence once again, saying that it was pure chance that they'd crossed paths. Megan also urged her to call her number using Will's phone, proving that it wouldn't ring.

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A scuffle ensued as Leanne attempted to grab her handbag, but she dropped the phone on the ground and they had to run.

While it seemed like their efforts had been scuppered, back at the Rovers, Eva told her sisters that she'd managed to slip a tracking device in Megan's bag, and that way she'd be able to tell if she was ever meeting up with Will again.

Suddenly, the police entered, and said that they wanted to speak to Eva after being accused of assault.

Megan detailed her relationship with Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale). ITV

Fortunately, Eva was released on caution and Toyah warned her to be more careful in future – it's clear that Megan is wildly unpredictable and would stop at nothing to cover her tracks. Eva picked up her phone to check the tracking app, and noticed that Megan was on Coronation Street.

She appeared from a dark corner, spelling out how much she enjoyed her relationship and sexual encounters with Will.

Eva was disgusted, but well aware that there was very little she could do.

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

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