Sam Blakeman's (Jude Riordan) mental health is beginning to suffer in Coronation Street, after weeks of blackmail from vile groomer Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon) and her victim Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale).

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The two engaged in secret relationship, and would seemingly stop at nothing to prevent Sam from spilling what he knew. He's desperately attempted to find evidence that would support his claims, even planting a hidden camera in her flat – but was knocked back as vicious Megan threatened to expose him as a voyeur.

In the aftermath, he's became hooked on ADHD medication to manage his stress levels, and collapsed in the street.

Former stepmother Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) could see that it was more than jut the weight of GCSE exams that were taking its toll on the teenager, and made it her mission to find out the truth.

Sam admitted everything, and the Driscoll family headed to the police station to report Megan. Unfortunately, insufficient evidence meant that she couldn't be charged with the crime.

Will Driscoll (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) is continuing to bully Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan). ITV

Earlier this week, Will's step mum Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) asked him to apologise to Sam for what he'd put him through, explaining that he was undergoing counselling to try and forget about the ordeal.

While the teens seemed to put things to one side, much to the relief of Eva and Leanne, Will later retracted his statement and told Sam he needed to be careful. As viewers know, he's still secretly meeting up with Megan and is deeply in love with her.

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In today's episode, Will was taking a stroll with new mate Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshall) when they bumped into Sam. Liam, understandably, had a lot of questions about his friend's relationship with their PE teacher.

Will tried to shut down his questions, and when Sam asserted that he wasn't going to allow anymore bullying, he pretended that he had no idea what he was talking about. He then headed home and told Eva that Sam was accusing him of intimidation.

Wanting to clear his name, Eva charged over to the Viaduct Bistro to tell Leanne that Sam was making the situation a lot worse for himself.

Sam collapsed on the cobbles again. ITV

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) – Sam's dad – overheard the altercation between the sisters and warned Eva to keep Will away from Sam, as it was clear he wouldn't lie about such a thing.

That night, after grabbing some chips from For Your Fries Only, Sam spotted Will across the road. He began to follow him, and when Sam took his eyes off the road in front, he tripped over a cobble and was sent flying.

Nick raced over to check he was ok, but with Will nowhere to be seen, Sam was forced to quickly cover.

How far will Will go to shut Sam down?

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Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

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