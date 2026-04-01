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Coronation Street airs major Megan Walsh twist after Maggie showdown in early ITVX release
Warning: contains spoilers for Coronation Street's episode airing Wednesday 1st April on ITV and ITVX.
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Published: Wednesday, 1 April 2026 at 7:30 am
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