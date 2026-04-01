This article contains reference to child sexual abuse and pregnancy loss that some readers may find distressing.

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*Warning: Spoilers for Wednesday 1st April's episode of Coronation Street, available now on ITVX.*

Maggie Driscoll's (Pauline McLynn) interference changed everything for one villain in Wednesday's (1st April 2026) Coronation Street.

As Maggie's grandson Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) continued to act as though nothing was wrong, his father Ben (Aaron McCusker) and stepmum Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) could only hope he was staying away from Megan Walsh (Beth Nixon).

Megan has groomed and abused Will and is now pregnant with his baby, a fact which could be the proof needed to charge Megan.

Ben Driscoll (Aaron McCusker) is worried about son Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale). ITV

But she refuses to do a paternity test, despite being under police investigation – yet she continues to protest her innocence.

Secretly, Will met with Megan at her new flat, and appeared loved-up as they spoke of their child.

Will still believes he is in a real relationship with Megan, but she has abused her power in the worst way.

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Maggie was on their trail, using a tracker to trace Will at the flat – though by the time she got there, Megan was alone.

While Maggie warned Megan to leave Will alone and move away, and insisted Megan had no idea what she was capable of, she stopped short of using violence.

At least, until Megan lashed out at Maggie, and Maggie knocked her down in self-defence.

At The Rovers, Ben and Eva worried about Will who had not been at school, but when he reappeared he told them kids were giving him a hard time over Megan.

Later, though, Will met up with Megan, who had been calling him urgently.

Lucas Hodgson-Wale as Will Driscoll. ITV

Attentive readers may have spotted that the wording in recent spoilers had already hinted Megan's pregnancy may not reach full-term, and she confirms that following the day's events, she has suffered a miscarriage.

How will this impact Will, and does this mean police won't be able to confirm Megan's guilt in the eyes of the law?

If you have been affected by Will's story, you can contact NSPCC's Helpline by calling 0808 800 5000 or emailing help@NSPCC.org.uk

For anyone affected by pregnancy loss, you can find the right support for you here.

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm and from 7am on ITVX.

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