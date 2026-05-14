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The Lincoln Lawyer future revealed by Netflix in sad news for fans - plus Battlestar Galactica icon confirmed for cast
Season 5 will give us the "satisfying finale Mickey Haller deserves".
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Published: Thursday, 14 May 2026 at 10:06 am
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