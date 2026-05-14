Fans of The Lincoln Lawyer celebrated when the legal drama was renewed for a fifth season. Now, they've just received some less good news, as it has been confirmed that the fifth run will be the show's last.

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The news was confirmed by co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez, who released a joint statement together.

The statement says: "All good things must come to an end, but thankfully sometimes how they come to an end is up to us. From the very beginning, the mission was always not only to tell the story of Mickey Haller and his compatriots, but also to give that story a proper conclusion.

"And while it is of course bittersweet, it’s also an amazing opportunity to bring this adventure to a close and perhaps chart a new course for some of our characters into the future.

"We are immensely grateful to Netflix and A+E Studios for the opportunity to land this plane the right way. But most of all, we are grateful to the fans all around the world for watching and supporting the show. We promise you, we are right now building a final season that will provide the satisfying finale Mickey Haller deserves. We can’t wait to share it with you!"

Becki Newton as Lorna Crane and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer. Netflix

The fifth season will be based on the seventh book in Michael Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer series, Resurrection Walk, and will follow up on the end of season 4, which saw Manuel Garcia Rulfo's Mickey Haller finding out he has a sister, played by Cobie Smulders.

The synopsis for season 5 says that it will see Mickey's world being "upended when the half-sister he never knew existed, Emi (Smulders), comes to him with a plea to help free a wrongfully convicted woman".

"In a season defined by blood ties and buried secrets, Mickey takes on a gruelling habeas petition to overturn a six-year-old murder conviction, but the deeper he digs the more nefarious the forces arrayed against him become," the synopsis continues.

"Meanwhile, the stakes rise for his trusted team as Lorna (Newton), Izzy (Raycole), and Cisco (Sampson) step up to tackle high-profile challenges of their own. Having just saved himself from a wrongful conviction in Season 4, Mickey is now determined to set right an enormous miscarriage of justice.

"But as he unravels a dangerous web of corruption and lies, he must grapple with the fractured legacy of his family — both his chosen family and the family he never knew he had."

Along with Rulfo and Smulders, key cast members Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Neve Campbell, Krista Warner, Angélica María and Gigi Zumbado will be back.

Meanwhile, it was previously confirmed that Chris Diamantopoulos, Corbin Bernsen, Diane Guerrero, Iker Garcia, Patty Guggenheim, Richard Cabral, Steve Howey and Teresa Maria would be joining the show.

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Now, a host of other new cast members for season 5 have been confirmed, including Battlestar Galactica icon Tricia Helfer, plus The Testaments star Nate Corddry.

Other newly announced cast members include Amy Aquino (Bosch), Angela Trimbur (Search Party), Elpidia Carrillo (Blue Beetle) and Keir O’Donnell (High Desert).

The Lincoln Lawyer book series is currently made up of eight novels, three of which - The Lincoln Lawyer, The Reversal and The Proving Ground - it now seems we won't get adaptations of.

The Lincoln Lawyer seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

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