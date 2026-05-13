Ahsoka season 2 finally has a release window on Disney+, with Rosario Dawson set to reprise her role as the veteran Jedi, whose epic story spans from the prequel era to the Empire's reign and the rise of the First Order.

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The character made her debut in animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, voiced by Ashley Eckstein, where she overcame an initially divided response to become a genuine fan-favourite.

Daredevil and Sin City alum Dawson took over the role for her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2, before pushing her into uncharted territory in this spin-off from creator (and Lucasfilm boss) Dave Filoni.

Ahsoka was a critical and commercial success upon release back in August 2023, but a second season has taken a long time to get off the ground. Fortunately, there's not much longer to wait now, with season 2 eyeing an early 2027 launch (via THR).

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A spiritual successor to Star Wars: Rebels, Ahsoka brought the animated characters of Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren into live-action for the first time, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Natasha Liu Bordizzo, respectively.

The story concerned the resurgence of missing Rebels antagonist Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who was transported to another universe in the series finale – leaving behind a group of sinister allies, intent on tracking him down.

Among them is Baylan Skoll, played by Ray Stevenson in season 1, a fallen Jedi turned dark force user, whose personal journey intriguingly tied into the cosmic gods of Mortis (another salvaged element from The Clone Wars animated series).

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Sadly, Stevenson passed away suddenly in 2023, with Game of Thrones alum Rory McCann now set to take over the role. The Ahsoka cast also includes Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger) and David Tennant (Huyang).

Ahsoka season 2 filmed in the UK last year, and is notable as the last live-action Star Wars series standing, following the conclusion of Andor, cancellation of The Acolyte and The Mandalorian's jump to cinemas this month.

The Mandalorian and Grogu kick-starts a renewed effort to make Star Wars a theatrical juggernaut once again, with the Ryan Gosling-led Star Wars: Starfighter set to continue next year. A 10th mainline film is also in development.

Ahsoka season 2 is coming soon to Disney+. Sign-up to Disney+ from £5.99 a month.

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