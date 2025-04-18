Gosling and Levy, the latter of whom was behind last year's MCU hit Deadpool & Wolverine, made a surprise appearance at the Celebration, where they announced that their film will be titled Star Wars: Starfighter.

The film will start shooting this year and will arrive in cinemas on 28th May 2027, while it will be set approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Gosling, who will play a currently unknown, brand-new character, said on stage: "Being here and seeing all of you [makes it] more inspiring to do it. There’s so much creativity and imagination in this room and there’s so much love.

"It’s such a great reminder of how much movies can mean to us, specifically how much these movies mean to us. The force is a mysterious thing, but, as I’m here, the force is the fans. All we can hope for is, 'May the fans be with us.'"

Meanwhile, Levy added: "We’re fans too. There’s obviously a relationship between these stories and the audience, but we’ve spent our lives in that audience. We know how meaningful it is."

Variety has reported that the film has been written by Jonathan Tropper, who has previously behind some of Levy's other films, including The Adam Project, and is the creator of Jon Hamm's Apple TV+ show Your Friends & Neighbors.

Along with Star Wars: Starfighter and The Mandalorian and Grogu, other films currently in development for the franchise include projects helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold and Taika Waititi, as well as a new trilogy from Simon Kinberg.

