Star Wars fans have their most in-depth look at the franchise's return to cinemas with The Mandalorian & Grogu, which picks up with the mismatched adventurers after the events of the Disney Plus series.

Across three seasons, we saw Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) go from being a cold, solitary bounty hunter to a surprisingly attentive father figure as he took the force-sensitive infant Grogu under his wing.

The latest trailer finds more humour in this unconventional parenting set-up, as the fierce Mandalorian warrior must stop his protégé from... fiddling with the spaceship's buttons and eating too many biscuits. Frightening stuff.

Of course, more dramatic events ensue as the duo are enlisted by a New Republic leader, played by sci-fi legend Sigourney Weaver, to investigate a plot involving a member of the Hutt crime family (voiced by The Bear's Jeremy Allen White).

As if it wasn't starry enough, The Mandalorian & Grogu revealed another A-lister for its voice cast in this brand new trailer. See if you can figure out who it is from the footage alone – or find the answer underneath.

As confirmed by USA Today, the member of Hollywood royalty joining The Mandalorian & Grogu's cast is none other than director Martin Scorsese, whose works include Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, Gangs of New York and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Scorsese has been known to take acting roles in the past, including cameos as himself in showbiz comedies Curb Your Enthusiasm, 30 Rock, Entourage and The Studio.

For this latest on-screen gig, he lends his distinctive voice to the alien owner of a food van, who initially seems welcoming to Din's enquiries – until he mentions the dreaded Hutt clan.

The Mandalorian & Grogu director Jon Favreau previously worked with Scorsese on his 2013 hit The Wolf of Wall Street, where he played lawyer Manny Riskin.

Lucasfilm president and chief creative officer Dave Filoni co-wrote the script for the new Star Wars instalment with Favreau, but the trailers haven't given much away about what the story will entail.

One possibility is that it could progress the Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) saga, which began in animated series Star Wars: Rebels, before continuing in live-action via The Mandalorian season 2 and Ahsoka.

Generally, the franchise under Filoni has become increasingly focused on the animated shows that he previously oversaw, with Rebels protagonist Zeb (Steve Blum) and The Clone Wars deep cut Embo popping up in this latest trailer.

Another intriguing option would be to further the character of Grogu, who belongs to the same mysterious species that spawned franchise icon Yoda (and the less popular Yaddle – seriously, she's real).

Whatever the case may be, The Mandalorian & Grogu's box office will be watched closely by Disney bosses, as it marks the first theatrically released Star Wars film since the divisive sequel trilogy concluded in 2019.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is coming to cinemas on Friday 22 May 2026.

