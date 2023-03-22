Season 3 of The Mandalorian is well under way, with episode 4 revealing some explosive truths about Grogu's traumatic past and seeing the return of a Star Wars legend .

But all of that doesn't do too well to save a dawdling episode.

Episode 3 of the new season was divisive but it did well to give us a refreshing take and to give us storytelling that felt urgent, and even reminiscent of Andor. Bringing back lesser known characters including Dr Penn Pershing and Elia Kane was a risk but it paid off well, moving the story on while Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu took a back seat.

In comparison, episode 4 feels very disjointed, with only a few genuinely interesting scenes. Of course, we usually love the escapades that made The Mandalorian the success it is, but they also usually either have much more at stake, develop the bond between Djarin and Grogu, or do a bit more to further the story.

While the latest escapade does eventually lead to the acceptance of Bo-Katan by the Mandalorians and vice versa, it takes a hell of a long way round.

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm/Disney+

The latest instalment picks up with the Mandalorians after Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) have been redeemed. The Foundlings, including Grogu, are being trained. Grogu takes on a fellow Foundling in a battle and, despite being underestimated, shows the Mandalorians exactly what he can do with some encouragement from Djarin and Bo-Katan.

Going all House of the Dragon on us, we then see Paz Vizsla's son snatched by a dragon. Unfortunately, we have to ask: who cares? The Mandalorians run out of jet pack fuel as they pursue the dragon, and plan for a hunting party to go after him. Grogu's not allowed to go, and he instead joins the Armorer at the Forge.

11 minutes in, we get our first interesting scene of the episode, with more about Grogu's origins being revealed in a flashback. We see the Siege of the Jedi Temple, with the Jedis fighting back and ordering for Grogu to be taken to Kelleran.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As Grogu retreats, none other than Kelleran Beq appears, played by Ahmed Best (who's best known for providing the motion capture and voice for Jar Jar Binks). Beq manages to whisk Grogu to safety, but not before a stand-off with a clone voiced by Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison.

We return to the present, with the Armorer making Grogu a rondel, before catching up with the hunting party. Long story short, they make it to the dragon's lair, and Vizla and his son Ragnar both get picked up and whisked off by the dragon before Bo-Katan and co save the day once again. Will she ever be allowed to rest?

More like this

Anyway, now the Mandalorians love Bo-Katan even more (same), and she seems to be on board, answering: "This is the way" for the first time, before it's revealed that the the hunting party have brought the dragon's baby's as Foundlings.

Finally, in perhaps the third interesting scene of the whole episode, Bo-Katan questions the Armorer about the mythosaur, revealing she saw one in the flesh. The Armorer won't give her a straight answer, with Bo-Katan reflecting on her experience with the mythosaur as the episode ends.

Thankfully it was a shorter instalment with a few redeeming scenes, but here's hoping we're in for more of a treat next week.

The Mandalorian returned to Disney Plus on Wednesday 1st March — sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.