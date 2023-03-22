Season 3 of The Mandalorian keeps surprising us and episode 4, titled The Foundling, featured a jaw-dropping appearance from a Star Wars legend.

The latest instalment of the Disney Plus series saw Grogu training with the other Foundlings after he left his Jedi training and chose to join the Mandalorians.

But he hasn't forgotten his traumatic past, with the episode also featuring a flashback to when he was rescued amid the Order 66 attacks – and revealing who exactly got him out of there.

Fans were stunned to see iconic Star Wars icon Ahmed Best back as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, a character he last played in the game show Jedi Temple Challenge.

However, he's also known, for better or for worse, as the man behind Jar Jar Binks. Yep, Best was the actor to provide motion capture and the voice of one of the most controversial characters to ever grace the galaxy.

Grogu in The Mandalorian season 3. Disney

Fans are thrilled to see Best back in action, with one tweeting: "I just cannot believe we got to see ahmed best as a jedi. absolutely awesome. so happy for him."

Another added: "Seeing ahmed best back made me cry i’m so glad he’s back oh my god, welcome back," while one more said: "Kelleran Beq is the one who saved Grogu! Ahmed Best is back."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The dramatic flashback scene in episode 4 saw the Jedis ordering each other to get Grogu to Kelleran. As Jedis are killed around him, Grogu is rescued by Beq, who tells him: "Everything's going to be alright, kid."

The pair are pursued by Storm Troopers, as Beq whisks Grogu to safety.

Who is Jedi Master Kelleran Beq?

Best plays Jedi Master Kelleran Beq in the children's game show Jedi Temple Challenge on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.

Instead of presenting the show as himself, Best played a Jedi Master who mentored the children through the game show and was joined by his droid companion, AD-3.

Nicknamed 'The Sabred Hand', Beq served on the starship Athylia, and rescued Grogu during the Siege of the Jedi Temple.

He's known for being skilled with lightsabers – a talent that's made use of in his brief appearance in The Mandalorian, which earned him his nickname as a Padawan.

Best, who said that he was given lots of flexibility in developing his own character, has also confirmed that Beq is related to the character Achk Med-Beq from Attack of the Clones.

Previously speaking about his character, the actor told Star Wars Insider: "I love the mythology of Star Wars more than anything else. I love that I got to be a Jedi Master rather than me, because Ahmed Best is not a part of the Star Wars galaxy. The suspension of disbelief doesn’t happen for the kids if Ahmed Best is the host.

"If they had to adhere to the rules of the Jedi Temple, then that suspension would follow. Excite their imaginations, and once you do that then the job is done; just point the camera at their excitement and film it. I really enjoyed that."

Who is Star Wars actor Ahmed Best?

Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

Best is best known for providing the motion capture and voice of iconic character Jar Jar Binks throughout the Star Wars prequel trilogy from 1999 to 2005.

Despite the overwhelming dislike for the character, Best reprised the role various times, including in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The character even makes a brief appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi, released in 2022.

In 2020, Best took on the character of Beq in Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, before reprising the role in The Mandalorian.

Aside from Star Wars, Best has appeared in TV shows like Alias and Law & Order: LA.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.