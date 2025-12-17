Sigourney Weaver reveals hopes for "smart people" looking after theatrical in Warner Bros deal – as Avatar co-star warns of "stupidity" and "greed" of man
The legendary movie star spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Wednesday, 17 December 2025 at 4:27 pm
Ad
Ad
Don't miss the Radio Times Christmas issue – out now!
Enjoy festive fun with Shaun & Gromit in our Christmas double issue – pick up your 14-day guide to the best TV, streaming, film, radio & podcasts.
Find out more
Ad