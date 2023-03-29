The latest instalment of the Disney Plus series saw Pirate King Gorian Shard's (Carey Jones) crew return to Nevarro, and High Magistrate Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) call on the New Republic or help.

Star Wars: Rebels fans are truly winning this season of The Mandalorian , with season 3 episode 5 featuring an iconic character from the series.

Many fans recognised one of the New Republic officers instantly as Zeb, or Garazeb Orrelios, a previous captain of the Lasan Honor Guard.

It's the first time Zeb has appeared in live action, played by actor Steve Blum, who voiced the character in Star Wars: Rebels.

However, it's not the first time The Mandalorian has teased a Rebels crossover, with fans previously going wild over the appearance of a purrgil and speculating that it was a hint that another Rebels character, Ezra Bridger, was on his way.

While there's been no sign of Ezra just yet, fans are absolutely thrilled to see Zeb back in action, with one writing: "I checked the credits. That was indeed Zeb. My rebels fangirl moment is coming out aghhhh" and another adding: "I jumped out of my seat when Zeb came in to the shot. Rebels fans are EATING!"

For those not in the know, here's everything you need to know about Zeb and what he could mean for the future of The Mandalorian.

Who is Zeb Orrelios?

Zeb is a former Lasat honor guard and a survivor after the devastation of Lasat. Following the destruction of his homeworld, he developed a deep hatred of the Empire.

He joined the rebel cause, and eventually the Rebel Alliance, fighting against threats including Darth Vader and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Zeb met Ezra under less than ideal circumstances, with Zeb stealing various Imperial crates - and Ezra stealing them from him. Zeb and his crew caught Ezra, and from the beginning, the pair didn't exactly see eye to eye. However, the two of them eventually come to realise that they're on the same side and see things from each other's perspective.

Another key figure in Zeb's journey is Alexsandr Kallus, a former Imperial Security Bureau Agent. The duo are forced to work together and form an unlikely friendship, with Zeb grappling with the knowledge that Kallus had killed some of his species.

At the end of the Galactic Civil War, Zeb takes Kallus to Lira San to show him that some of the Lasat survived the devastating attack.

What does Zeb's appearance mean for The Mandalorian?

Nothing is confirmed but Zeb's appearance, along with the previous smaller references to Star Wars: Rebels, seem to hint that further crossovers are coming - perhaps even an appearance from fan favourite Ezra.

It would make sense as The Mandalorian season 3 will need to tie into Ahsoka, the upcoming series based on Rosario Dawson's character.

Ahsoka is expected to continue many of the storylines introduced in Rebels, so it's expected that plenty of the same characters will crop up, this time in live-action form, so when better to introduce them some of them than in Mando season 3?

