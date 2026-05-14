Steve Coogan has hinted at a new Alan Partridge project in "the next couple of years".

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The much-loved comedy creation, who debuted in 1991 on BBC Radio 4's On the Hour, has over the years been a sports reporter, local radio DJ, chat show host, magazine show presenter, documentarian and even lighthouse restorer – so what does the future hold for Alan?

Speaking to Metro at the BAFTA TV Awards 2026, where he was named best actor in a comedy, Coogan confirmed that a "new incarnation" of the character is being planned.

While he kept tight lipped about the details, Coogan added that he and his team have"got a few ideas" and suggested that it could "involve a few more actual real people" interacting with Alan.

Elsewhere in the interview, Coogan expressed a desire to see more of Alan's downtrodden PA Lynn Benfield (Felicity Montagu) "because she's so popular".

Felicity Montagu as Lynn Benfield in This Time with Alan Partridge. BBC

"When I did my live tour, there were only a few glimpses of Lynn, but the audience got really excited at the prospect of seeing more of Lynn," he explained.

"I’d love to work with Felicity a bit more, bring her back into the story."

Lynn first appeared in the sitcom I’m Alan Partridge, which followed the titular broadcaster’s attempts to revive his career after being dropped by the BBC, and ran for two seasons in 1997 and 2002.

Coogan was most recently seen in the Netflix thriller Legends, while he will also be checking into The White Lotus season 4, which he is currently filming in the south of France alongside Laura Dern, Heather Graham, Kumail Nanjiani, Sir Ben Kingsley and more.

Watch Steve Coogan talk to Radio Times earlier this year about his role as former Republic of Ireland football manager Mick McCarthy in the film Saipan.

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