*Warning - contains full spoilers for all six episodes of Legends.*

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The full season of Neil Forsyth's new drama Legends is available to watch now on Netflix, following Tom Burke's Guy Stanton and a host of other customs officers as they go undercover in dangerous drug gangs across Britain.

The series has been inspired by an incredible true story from the 1990s, and also stars Steve Coogan, Hayley Squires, Aml Ameen and Jasmine Blackborow.

But, for those viewers who have already binged their way through all six episodes, what are the chances that we will get to see more of this story and these characters in a second season?

Read on for everything you need to know about the potential for a Legends season 2.

Will there be a Legends season 2?

Steve Coogan as Don in Legends. Netflix

We don't yet know whether there will be a Legends season 2. The first season seems to wrap up the storyline pretty neatly, so one might imagine that this story has now been told. It certainly works as a one-and-done season of television.

However, it's notable that the show isn't listed as a limited series, as some others on Netflix has been. This suggests there is certainly the possibility we could get more.

Of course, it's likely there are other incredible stories like this one out there from the time period creator Neil Forsyth is examining, or that there is more of Guy Stanton's story to be told. One could certainly imagine the series following other "Legends", exploring more remarkable examples of individuals going undercover.

For now, we will have to wait and see what the future holds for Legends, and we will keep this page updated if we get any news regarding the show's future.

When could a potential Legends season 2 be released?

Jasmine Blackborow as Erin in Legends. Justin Downing/Netflix

It's hard to say when a second season of Legends would become available, given that the show hasn't yet been renewed.

However, if we're speculating, then a 2028 release date might seem most likely.

While it might be feasible for a season 2 to be turned around within a year, it took two years for Neil Forsyth's other series, The Gold, which appears to be a similar level of production, to get a second season. We'd therefore imagine Legends may operate on a similar timeline.

We will keep this page updated as and when we get any more concrete information.

Who would return to star in a potential Legends season 2?

Steve Coogan as Don and Doulgas Hodge as Blake in Legends. Justin Downing/Netflix

It's hard to say who of the Legends cast would return for a potential season 2. While it could be possible that there would be another story to tell surrounding Tom Burke's Guy Stanton, it perhaps seems more feasible that we would focus on a new group of inductees into the Legends programme, at a different point in time.

Therefore, we could imagine figures such as Steve Coogan's Don and Douglas Hodge's Blake would be most ripe for a return, to shepherd the new recruits on their journey.

Of course, this is just speculation. The only figures we can be fairly certain wouldn't return would be the likes of Numan Acar's Hakan, Kem Hassan's Aziz and Tom Hughes's Carter, who were arrested at the end of the season, plus Joshua Samuels's Zeki, who was killed partway through.

Is there a trailer for a potential Legends season 2?

There isn't a trailer for Legends season 2 yet, as not only has it not been filmed but the show hasn't actually been renewed at this point. We will make sure to add in any new footage if and when we get it, and for now you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 below.

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