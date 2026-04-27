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Legends star Steve Coogan argues Margaret Thatcher shouldn't be "sanctified" – and reveals how his "devil" while growing up impacted his career
His latest role in political thriller Legends takes Steve Coogan back to the 90s – a time where he couldn’t be picky about parts.
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Published: Monday, 27 April 2026 at 5:30 pm
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