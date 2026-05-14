Rutshire is expanding and this second season of Rivals sees some new faces join the close-knit county.

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It was previously announced that Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett would be joining the cast for season 2, both as significant characters from Rupert's (Alex Hassell) past. Well, it turns out that neither have particularly positive feelings towards Rupert, according to series star Alex Hassell.

When asked how Atwell and Everett slot into Rupert's story this season, Hassell told Radio Times: “Hayley plays Helen Gordon, Rupert’s ex-wife and Malice, Rupert Everett, is his ex showjumping mentor who is now married to Helen. They both have really strong, fairly negative feelings towards him but also, some protective feelings towards him as well."

Hassell continued: "He’s really, really hurt their feelings many, many times and I think they’re at the end of the their tether. Rupert’s children are also in it which I think brings a whole other level to his character.

"He’s trying to confront past mistakes and reckon with them, potentially atone for them – but it’s not a straight path.”

Hayley Atwell. Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

As we've seen throughout season 1, Rupert is one of the most desirable men in Rutshire, forging a new political career after wooing women as a show-jumper and continuing to be the talk of the town. However, teaming up with Declan (Aidan Turner) to helm new TV franchise, Venturer, hasn't been the most smoothest of missions, particularly because it was clear he was starting to carry a torch for Declan's daughter Taggie (Bella Maclean).

Things left on a hopeful note for the pair at the end of season 1 as they finally confessed their feelings for one another and kissed – something fans had been waiting for. But with tensions set to continue to rise in season 2, what exactly could that spell for the romantics?

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The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "The battle for the Central South West television franchise reaches a fever pitch as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase.

"More ruthless than ever, Tony Baddingham is determined to dismantle his rivals piece-by-piece, weaponising scandal and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his grip on power."

It continues: "Amidst the hedonistic glamour of 80s excess, the personal lives of our Rutshire heroes spiral into chaos. Marriages fracture under the weight of ambition, illicit affairs threaten to shatter families, and long-buried secrets ignite with explosive consequences.

"As rivalries push everyone to the brink, loyalties are tested and hearts are broken in the pursuit of victory. But what is the true cost of war?"

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Rivals is available to stream on Disney+. Season 2 premieres on Friday 15 May 2026. Sign-up to Disney+ from £5.99 a month.

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