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Rivals star Alex Hassell reveals why he isn't doing "silly" diets for Rupert physique
Alex Hassell and co-star Bella Maclean speak to Radio Times as their outrageous drama returns.
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Published: Monday, 11 May 2026 at 5:00 pm
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