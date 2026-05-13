Channel 4 has announced the cast for its new thriller Wrong Move, with Eve Myles, Rory Kinnear and David Thewlis among the stars announced.

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The series, which is a darkly comic thriller written and created by Coma's Ben Edwards, follows three families in a property chain who find themselves at the mercy of a psychopath at the top of the chain.

Channel 4 has said it is "packed with twists and turns" and delves into "the misguided notion that moving house can fix everything".

Harry Potter star Thewlis is set to star as Trevor, the dangerous psychopath, while James Bond actor Kinnear will star as homebuyer Michael, whose patience is tested when the chain begins to unravel, and Doctor Who and Torchwood star Myles will play Catherine, Michael’s wife.

David Bradley (Game of Thrones) will also star as Arthur, Trevor’s father, while Austin Haynes (Adolescence) will appear as Michael and Catherine’s son, Jack, and Daisy Morgan (Giant) as their daughter.

David Bradley will also star in Wrong Move. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Eleanor Tomlinson (One Day) is also set to appear as homebuyer Stella who, along with her partner Gwyneth Keyworth (Lost Boys & Fairies) are dismayed when the chain begins to crumble.

Ali Khan (Everyone Else Burns) will also star as Asif, a first‑time buyer whose hopes of a fresh start with partner Emily (Evie Kaisi) are turned upside down, while Ray Fearon (Tinsel Town) will also star as Emily’s father Danny.

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Rounding out the cast is Paul Bazely (Such Brave Girls) as DS Berry, Laura Elsworthy (Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery) as DC Jenkins and Alex MacQueen (The Thick of It) as estate agent Alistair.

Behind the camera, Rebecca Davies (Protection) is producing, while Rene Pannevis (The Tower) serves as director. Roughcut executive producers are Ash Atalla and Alex Smith.

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