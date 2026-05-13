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Harry Potter, Doctor Who and James Bond favourites to star in new Channel 4 thriller "packed with twists and turns"
The new series follows three families in a property chain who find themselves at the mercy of a psychopath.
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Published: Wednesday, 13 May 2026 at 2:00 pm
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