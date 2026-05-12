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Peaky Blinders boss teases Jamie Bell sequel series in major new update: "It's so good"
"I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised at how it has turned out."
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Published: Tuesday, 12 May 2026 at 5:29 pm
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