Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has revealed that filming on the TV sequel is underway, while also teasing what fans can expect from the new series.

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The forthcoming show, which is being produced by the BBC and Netflix and is yet to receive an official title, is set in the 1950s and will focus on Tommy Shelby's eldest son and heir, Erasmus "Duke" Shelby (Jamie Bell) as he leads the Shelby clan and Peaky Blinders gang into a new future following the end of Tommy Shelby's story.

Speaking to Deadline at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday (10 May), Knight said of the series: "We're filming it at the moment, and it's going really well. We'll have it in the can in a few weeks.

"I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised at how it has turned out. It's so good," he added.

Barry Keoghan as Duke in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Robert Viglasky/Netflix © 2026.

Bell plays an older version of the character previously played by Conrad Khan in Peaky Blinders season 6, as well as Barry Keoghan in The Immortal Man.

The official synopsis for the sequel series reads: "In this new era of Peaky Blinders, a decade after World War Two, the race to rebuild Birmingham becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions.

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Alongside Bell, Stranger Things and Industry star Charlie Heaton will also play a leading role in the show, while Downton Abbey and Silo alum Jessica Brown Findlay have also been cast.

Other confirmed cast members include No Time To Die and Marvel star Lashana Lynch and Stereophonic actress Lucy Karczewski. Character details are yet to be revealed.

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Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is now available on Netflix– sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media.

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