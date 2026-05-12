The Day of the Jackal season 2 has added a major star to its cast, as filming gets underway on the long-awaited follow-up.

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Eddie Redmayne leads the hit thriller, portraying an icy international assassin known as 'The Jackal', who narrowly avoided capture by British intelligence agent Bianca Pullman (Lashana Lynch) in the season 1 finale.

The ruthless master of disguise remained at large when we last saw him, with sights set on tracking down his estranged wife Nuria (Úrsula Corberó) and, perhaps, carrying out a hit on wealthy businessman Timothy Winthrop (Charles Dance).

A hurdle to his sinister plans may well present itself in the dashing form of Matt Bomer, as the actor known for White Collar, American Horror Story and Fellow Travellers has boarded the series – reportedly in a villainous role (via Deadline).

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No further details on Bomer's role have been confirmed just yet, with the broader plot of The Day of the Jackal season 2 remaining tightly under wraps at the time of writing. Whatever they have planned, it has taken a good while to concoct the next instalment.

The first season of the action thriller, which is inspired by Frederick Forsyth's novel of the same name, concluded in December 2024 – with progress on the second being slow despite an early renewal the previous month.

Matt Bomer photographed at a Falconeri event in April 2026. Chad Salvador / WWD via Getty Images

Somewhere along the line, series creator Ronan Bennett (also known for Netflix's Top Boy) parted ways with the production, to be replaced by David Harrower (Lockerbie: A Search for Truth).

Bomer joins lead actor Redmayne, plus fellow season 2 recruits Weruche Opia (Bait) and Pablo Schreiber (His & Hers), in the series, which will be returning to Sky Atlantic/NOW (in the UK) and streaming service Peacock (in the US).

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The Day of the Jackal season 2 is coming soon. Catch up on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

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