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Barry Keoghan reveals why Peaky Blinders film's story of fathers and sons moved him so much – and talks Beatles film role
"I remember looking at [Cillian] and saying, 'My God, Tommy Shelby! That's incredible.'"
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Published: Tuesday, 17 March 2026 at 8:00 am
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