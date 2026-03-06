The highly anticipated film sequel to Peaky Blinders, subtitled The Immortal Man, has landed in cinemas ahead of its Netflix release later in March.

The film, which comes four years after the sixth season of the show, sees Cillian Murphy return as the Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby.

A number of other stars from the BBC series have reprised their roles for the movie, including Sophie Rundle and Steven Graham, while new additions include Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth and Barry Keoghan.

The movie picks up in 1940 during World War Two, as a retired and reclusive Tommy is pulled back into the criminal world when a Nazi-backed scheme reaches Birmingham.

The film has grabbed a great Rotten Tomatoes score, with the movie currently sitting at 93%, so read on for everything you need to know about how to watch it.

Where to watch Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Netflix

The Immortal Man is getting a brief theatrical release in "select" UK cinemas now ahead of its release on Netflix.

Unfortunately, larger chains like Vue, Cineworld and Odeon aren’t advertising the film on their schedules, as these venues typically don't show films that have a theatrical run of less than 30 days.

However, smaller chains like Everyman, Curzon, and Picturehouse cinemas are playing it, with fans able to watch the film right now.

Netflix has set up an official site where you can see which local cinemas are playing the film this weekend.

When is Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man being released on Netflix?

Following the film’s theatrical release, the film will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 20 March worldwide.

In the meantime, you can catch up on all six seasons of Peaky Blinders on Netflix or BBC iPlayer.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is in select UK cinemas now and will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 20 March 2026 – sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media.

