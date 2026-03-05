Throughout its run on TV, all sorts of big names joined Cillian Murphy in the cast of Peaky Blinders – with Sam Neill, Tom Hardy, Adrien Brody and Anya Taylor-Joy just four of the major names with memorable roles in the Birmingham gangster saga.

Ad

It was therefore no surprise that show boss Steven Knight pulled out all the stops to recruit some equally impressive stars when it came to casting new big screen spin-off The Immortal Man.

Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan and Jay Lycurgo – who recently collaborated with Murphy on hit Netflix film Steve – have all signed on for key roles in the film, alongside a few more familiar faces who appeared in the TV show.

So who exactly is in the cast for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man? Read on for everything you need to know.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man cast: Who stars alongside Cillian Murphy?

You can find the main cast listed below – comprising both newcomers to the series and those who are reprising their roles from the TV show. Scroll down for more detailed information on the main players, including character profiles and where you might have seen them before.

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby

Tim Roth as Beckett

Barry Keoghan as Erasmus Shelby

Rebecca Ferguson as Kaulo

Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg

Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne

Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong

Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs

Ian Peck as Curly

Jay Lycurgo as Elijah

Cillian Murphy plays Thomas Shelby

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Netflix

Who is Tommy Shelby? A man who will need no introduction to Peaky Blinders fans, Tommy is the former head of the Shelby crime family who also served as the Labour MP for Birmingham during the series. The film finds him living in exile and writing a book, a far cry from his previous action-packed life – before he is thrust back into the fold in an attempt to change the direction of the Second World War.

What else has Cillian Murphy been in? In addition to his iconic role as Tommy, the Irish actor has also starred in movies including 28 Days Later, Cold Mountain, Red Eye, Breakfast on Pluto, The Edge of Love, A Quiet Place Part II and the Christopher Nolan films Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Dunkirk and Oppenheimer – the latter of which famously won him the Oscar for best actor. Since that win, he's starred in acclaimed dramas Small Things Like These and Steve, and made a cameo at the end of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

Tim Roth plays Beckett

Tim Roth as Beckett in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Robert Viglasky/Netflix © 2026.

Who is Beckett? A Nazi sympathiser who is seeking to undermine the war effort by flooding the UK economy with £70 million in counterfeit banknotes.

What else has Tim Roth been in? Roth will be well known to fans of Quentin Tarantino, having appeared in Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and The Hateful Eight. In 1995, he earned an Academy Award nomination for his performance in historical drama Rob Roy, while other film roles include The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover and Tim Burton's version of Planet of the Apes. Meanwhile, on the small screen, he is known for US dramas Lie to Me and Twin Peaks: The Return, as well as Sky Atlantic's Tin Star.

Barry Keoghan plays Duke Shelby

Barry Keoghan as Duke in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Robert Viglasky/Netflix © 2026.

Who is Duke Shelby? Tommy's illegitimate child who was introduced in season 6, Duke is a former thief who is now running the Peaky Blinders – returning them to a feared and violent gang. Beckett attempts to recruit him into his scheme to help Nazi Germany.

What else has Barry Keoghan been in? Keoghan is known for starring in films such as Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin, Eternals, Bird, The Green Knight, The Killing of a Sacred Dear and Dunkirk, while his TV credits include Chernobyl, Top Boy and Masters of the Air. He was recently seen in Crime 101 and will shortly be starring as Ringo Starr in Sam Menses's upcoming quartet of films about The Beatles.

Rebecca Ferguson plays Kaulo

Rebecca Ferguson as Kaulo in Peaky Blinders Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Who is Kaulo? The Romani twin sister of Duke's mother, who visits Tommy while he is living in exile and seems to know an awful lot about his past and present.

What else has Rebecca Ferguson been in? The Swedish actress has starred in a range of high profile films, most notably the Mission: Impossible franchise as Ilsa Faust and the Dune films as Lady Jessica. Other film credits include The Greatest Showman, The Girl on the Train, Doctor Sleep, A House of Dynamite and most recently Mercy, while she has the lead role in Apple TV series Silo.

Stephen Graham plays Hayden Stagg

Stephen Graham as Hayden in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Cr. Robert Viglasky/Netflix © 2026.

Who is Hayden Stagg? A Liverpudlian docks worker who crossed paths with the Peakys in season 6 and agreed to be a trading and transport point for the Shelby organisation.

What else has Stephen Graham been in? Graham has had a prolific and acclaimed career, with notable roles in films such as Gangs of New York, The Irishman, Venom: The Last Dance, This Is England and Boiling Point, as well as the latter two's subsequent TV series.

Graham has also starred in series including Boardwalk Empire as Al Capone, Line of Duty, The Virtues, Time, The Walk-In, Code 404, Bodies, A Thousand Blows and Adolescence, the latter of which won him several major awards.

Sophie Rundle plays Ada Thorne

Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Netflix

Who is Ada Thorne? A former socialist activist and Tommy's only sister, when the film opens Ada has taken over Tommy's seat as a member of parliament.

What else has Sophie Rundle been in? In addition to her role as Ada, Rundle is best known for Sally Wainwright dramas Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley. While you might also have watched her in BBC thrillers The Nest and Bodyguard, Sky period drama Jamestown, and more recently ITV's After the Flood.

Ned Dennehy plays Charlie Strong

Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong and Ian Peck as Curley in Peaky Blinders. BBC/Matt Squire/Caryn Mandabach Productions

Who is Charlie Strong? One of Tommy's most trusted men who has always been happy to lend a hand whenever asked.

What else has Ned Dennehy been in? Alongside Peaky Blinders, Dennehy's credits include The Mystic Knights of Tir Na Nog, Blitz, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, Downhill, Luther, Banished, Dickensian, Versailles, Broken, Outlander, and Shōgun.

Ian Peck plays Curly

Who is Curly? A stable boy and ferryman who is another of Tommy's trusted allies.

What else has Ian Peck been in? Curly is Peck's most famous role, but he's also had parts in His Dark Materials, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 and Robin Hood.

Packy Lee plays Johnny Dogs

Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs in Peaky Blinders.

Who is Johnny Dogs? Another of Tommy's closest allies, who isn't afraid to get his hands dirty if asked.

What else has Packy Lee been in? Lee's other notable credits include episodes of The Witcher, Blue Lights and Derry Girls in addition to films such as Pixie and King of the Travellers.

Jay Lycurgo plays Elijah

Jay Lycurgo as Elijah in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Robert Viglasky/Netflix © 2026.

Who is Elijah? A new character who serves as Duke's second and command in the Peaky Blinders since Tommy's self-imposed exile.

What else has Jay Lycurgo been in? Lycurgo is known for his roles as Tim Drake/Robin in Titans and as Nathan in The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, while he recently won acclaim for his role alongside Cillian Murphy in Netflix film Steve.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is released in cinemas 6 March. The movie will stream on Netflix from 20 March – sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media. The Peaky Blinders series is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.